Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Wraps up strong first half

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchoop, who went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Twins, finished the first half with a .277/.321/.466 slash line, 16 home runs and 52 RBI in 87 games. Schoop has been a bright spot for the Tigers and has carried over his performance from the shortened 2020 season, when he posted a .799 OPS and eight home runs in 44 games. While the veteran infielder may fall short of his career-best 2017 campaign, when he tallied 32 home runs and 105 RBI, he's still been able to post good numbers the past few years with Minnesota and Detroit.

