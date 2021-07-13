Cancel
Tigers' Derek Holland: Implodes in Sunday loss

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Holland (1-2) allowed four runs (three earned) in 1.2 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Twins. He gave up three hits and three walks while striking out two. Holland was simply not very good in the last game before the All-Star break, allowing a pair of home runs as the Twins rallied for the 12-9 win in 10 innings. The veteran lefty now has a 10.06 ERA this season and he's squarely off the fantasy radar given his poor performance and low-leverage role.

