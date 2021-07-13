Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Newsom can't label himself a Democrat on recall ballot

By JEREMY B. WHITE
POLITICO
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND — Gov. Gavin Newsom will appear on recall ballots without his Democratic Party label after losing a last-minute legal fight Monday. Newsom’s team had scrambled to correct an error that will now deprive him of his party preference on ballots for the Sept. 14 recall. Newsom sued Secretary of State Shirley Weber in late June, arguing that the law imposes a needlessly early deadline for recall targets to request their party designation and that voters deserve to see that information.

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Shirley Weber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Ballots#State#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
California StateSFGate

Gavin Newsom sees another alarming California recall poll

Last week, an Emerson College/Nexstar media poll showed the Gavin Newsom recall election within five points, which came as a surprise since previous polling in May found opposition to the recall beating support by double digits. Some shrugged off the result because Emerson College/Nexstar has typically been the poll the...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Will Governor Gavin Newsom Keep His Job?

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Republicans are leading a recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and polls show the race may be tightening. Just two weeks after Larry Elder entered the September Recall election, the conservative radio host moved into the leading spot among replacement candidates, according to a new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the L.A. Times. The poll also found nearly half of likely voters will check off “yes” to the recall, while slightly more than one-third of registered voters would do the same. Rob Stutzman, who worked for Arnold Schwarzenneger during the 2003 recall of Gray Davis,...
Berkeley, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Editorial: Will the unvaccinated doom Gov. Newsom?

A new poll of California voters shows why national Republicans have poured so much money and attention into this state’s gubernatorial recall campaign, despite the seemingly impossible odds of ousting a popular Democratic incumbent. It’s because Gov. Gavin Newsom’s supporters simply aren’t as determined to vote as his opponents. The...
PoliticsPosted by
CALMatters

Early recall election could backfire on Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom and his pals in the Legislature thought they were being very clever when they advanced the date of his recall election several weeks to September 14. At the time, less than a month ago, events seemed to be going Newsom’s way and an earlier election would, they believed, take advantage of those circumstances while giving his enemies less time to persuade voters to oust him.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLL shows super close RECALL vote — NEW VACCINE RULES as DELTA challenges NEWSOM — BOXER attacked in OAKLAND — OSE, COX, JENNER warn CAGOP

THE BUZZ — NEWSOM MANDATES: There is no definitive Covid-19 vaccine mandate in California. But on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom showed how close he’s willing to get. The governor announced at a press conference Monday the state’s latest attempts to contain the pandemic, as the Delta variant continues its sweep through California and beyond. State employees, as well as those in both public and private health care, will now need to either receive a Covid shot or submit to weekly testing.
California StatePosted by
Fox News

California Governor Newsom blames conservative media for 'this damn recall' election against him

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom blamed conservative media and Republicans for the recall effort against him. On Monday, Newsom was a guest on "MSNBC Reports" to discuss the upcoming recall election. MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin used the subject to bring up Newsom’s COVID-19 policies which he admitted were "a driving force behind the recall effort."
Public HealthSan Francisco Examiner

Newsom blames ‘right-wing pundits’ for COVID surge

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday placed the blame for California’s surging coronavirus rates squarely on the shoulders of “right-wing pundits” and “the folks that are behind this damn recall” — a politically risky move that comes less than two months before the special election to remove him from office. The...
Politicsagnetwest.com

Wildfire Insurance Legislation Signed by Governor Newsom

Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed Senate Bill 11, which is aimed at helping producers acquire some form of wildfire insurance. Authored by Senator Susan Rubio, the legislation makes necessary updates to the California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) Plan. Parameters of the California FAIR Plan have been expanded to include certain agricultural structures which had previously not been covered.
POTUSPOLITICO

Recall-threatened Newsom takes on Taylor Greene in vaccine push

SACRAMENTO — As he announced new vaccine rules Monday for hundreds of thousands of California workers, Gov. Gavin Newsom blamed vocal right wingers for fueling hesitancy of the Covid-19 shot, again using the MAGA movement as a foil as he tries to ward off a recall attempt led by Republicans.
California StatePosted by
Variety

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Slams ‘Right-Wing Echo Chamber’ Spreading Vaccine Misinformation

California Gov. Gavin Newsom came out swinging Monday against media outlets and personalities that have sought to cast doubt on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, calling them “pundits profiteering off misinformation.” Newsom was also highly critical of those who have decided not to get the vaccination, citing the danger posed to overall public welfare. “Individual choice not to get vaccinated is now impacting the rest of us in a profound, devastating and deadly way,” Newsom said. Newsom spoke at a news conference in Alameda County in to announce that the state of California will mandate starting next week that all 246,000 state employees...
Public SafetyGV Wire

Walters: Could Crime Surge Push Newsom Recall?

Those who want voters to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom joined crime victim advocates at the state Capitol last Tuesday to accuse the governor of being too lenient on lawbreakers as the state experiences a new wave of crime. They castigated him for unilaterally suspending executions of murderers and making it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy