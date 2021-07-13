Torn ACL recovery time: When will Ronald Acuña return to Braves?

With Ronald Acuña going down with an apparent right leg injury, here are three short-term replacement options for the Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves‘ 2021 campaign has not gone to plan thus far, mostly due to the numerous injuries they had to deal with on their roster On Saturday, the Braves saw star outfielder Ronald Acuña go down with a potentially serious right leg injury as he tried to field a fly ball during their game against the Miami Marlins. After attempting to walk off the field under his own power, Acuña sat down in tears and waited to be carted off to the dugout.