Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Torn ACL recovery time: When will Ronald Acuña return to Braves?

By Scott Rogust
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña done for the season with a torn ACL, how long will it take to recover?. The Atlanta Braves‘ chances of making a trip to the World Series later this year took a massive hit over the weekend when star outfielder Ronald Acuña tore his ACL. During Saturday’s game against the Miami Marlins, Acuña attempted to catch a fly ball in right field, but landed awkwardly on his right leg forcing him to be carted off the field after being unable to walk to the dugout.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

115K+
Followers
306K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Acl#The Atlanta Braves#The Miami Marlins#Espn Mlb#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This trade could help Braves buy low on Aroldis Chapman

The New York Yankees could be in fire sale territory after another skid has them on the outside looking in at the American League playoff race. Of course, that could all change within a week if the Yankees play themselves back into Wild Card territory. The status of a buyer or seller is so fragile these days.
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago. They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves Agree To Notable Trade

The Cubs’ expected sell-off appears to have commenced. Chicago and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a notable trade involving Joc Pederson on Thursday night. The Cubs are sending Pederson to Atlanta in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Hall. The Braves confirmed the rumors in a statement. “The Atlanta...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Braves Announce Trade With Diamondbacks For Veteran Player

The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Stephen Vogt in a trade deal late Friday night, sending minor league first baseman Mason Berne to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for the nine-year MLB veteran. The team announced the acquisition on Twitter:. After he was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in 2007, Vogt...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB trade deadline: This Braves-Marlins deal could land a real Ronald Acuña replacement

Joc Pederson has already made a powerful impression in the ATL, but if the Braves are serious about contending they should try and deal for Starling Marte. Marte won’t be easy to obtain, of course. The Miami Marlins are a hated rival of the Braves, and it would be ironic if they were the team to help Atlanta find a decent Ronald Acuña replacement after playing a role in injuring the star player.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: 3 short-term replacements for Ronald Acuña if necessary

With Ronald Acuña going down with an apparent right leg injury, here are three short-term replacement options for the Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves‘ 2021 campaign has not gone to plan thus far, mostly due to the numerous injuries they had to deal with on their roster On Saturday, the Braves saw star outfielder Ronald Acuña go down with a potentially serious right leg injury as he tried to field a fly ball during their game against the Miami Marlins. After attempting to walk off the field under his own power, Acuña sat down in tears and waited to be carted off to the dugout.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves Trade Targets: Outfielder Max Kepler

As new names start to pop up as possible trade candidates, we look at Max Kepler as a potential fit for the Atlanta Braves moving forward. The Atlanta Braves enter by far their biggest week of the season with 5 games against the NL East-leading New York Mets with the 2021 trade deadline to follow.
MLBfangraphs.com

The Angels and Braves Bring in Outfield Reinforcements

The Angels and Braves have both suffered through largely disappointing seasons and through some serious woes in the outfield. In Los Angeles, a calf injury to Mike Trout and Justin Upton’s back issues have kept the two off the field for a significant amount of time. In Atlanta, things are even more dire. Marcell Ozuna dislocated two of his fingers back in May, but a pending domestic violence charge means he likely won’t see the field again this season. Then, on the Saturday before the All-Star break, Ronald Acuña Jr. tore the ACL in his right knee, ending his season.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Chipper Jones, Freddie Freeman, Juan Soto share thoughts on Ronald Acuña's injury: 'This is a speedbump'

You won't find too many people who disagree with the claim that Ronald Acuña Jr. — alongside Fernando Tatis Jr., Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto — is one of the faces of this era of baseball. In just three-and-a-half seasons, the Braves' 23-year-old standout has earned All-Star recognition, become a perennial MVP candidate and made highlight play after highlight play that draws today's younger audience toward the game. He's everything that baseball needs to remain as popular as it is and to continue to entertain audiences not only across the country, but throughout the world.
MLBYardbarker

Marcell Ozuna believes the truth will come out and reveal a much different story

May 29th was a dark day for the Braves organization, as Marcell Ozuna was arrested in a horrid case of domestic abuse. The 30-year-old outfielder, who just signed a four-year, $65 million contract with the Braves this past offseason, was charged with assault by strangulation, which is a felony, and misdemeanor battery. Obviously, he hasn’t played a game since the arrest and won’t until the legal process is completed and an investigation is done by the league.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 trades Braves can make to replace Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Atlanta Braves could look to make a trade to offset the devastating Ronald Acuña Jr. injury. With All-Star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. out for the season with a torn ACL, the Atlanta Braves could look to add a piece to their depleted outfield as the trade deadline rapidly approaches.
Lincoln, NESand Hills Express

Schwellenbach Drafted by the Braves

Lincoln – Big Ten Player of the Year Spencer Schwellenbach heard his named called Monday afternoon during the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft when he was taken 59th overall by the Atlanta Braves. Since 2015, the Huskers have had four players taken in the first 10 rounds of...
MLBFOX Sports

Rogers expected to start for Miami against Atlanta

LINE: Marlins -107, Braves -111; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Atlanta will meet on Saturday. The Marlins are 21-20 in home games in 2020. The Miami offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Garrett Cooper leads the team with a mark of .286.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds should target Luke Jackson following Ronald Acuña Jr.’s injury

Following the devastating news that Braves’ superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. will be out for the remainder of the 2021 season, Atlanta will undoubtedly become a seller at the trade deadline. Are there any players the Cincinnati Reds‘ front office could target to bolster their squad heading into the second-half of the season?

Comments / 0

Community Policy