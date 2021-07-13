Torn ACL recovery time: When will Ronald Acuña return to Braves?
With Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña done for the season with a torn ACL, how long will it take to recover?. The Atlanta Braves‘ chances of making a trip to the World Series later this year took a massive hit over the weekend when star outfielder Ronald Acuña tore his ACL. During Saturday’s game against the Miami Marlins, Acuña attempted to catch a fly ball in right field, but landed awkwardly on his right leg forcing him to be carted off the field after being unable to walk to the dugout.fansided.com
