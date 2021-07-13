Cancel
WWE Hall of Famer Paul ‘Mr. Wonderful’ Orndorff dead at 71

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 15 days ago
Professional wrestling legend Paul “Mr. Wonderful” Orndorff died Monday at the age of 71, his son confirmed via social media.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr.” Travis Orndorff wrote on Instagram.

A cause of death was not immediately provided.

“He is better known as ‘Mr. #1derful’ Paul Orndorff,” the post continued. “Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy.”

The World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Hall of Famer and former star running back for the University of Tampa was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the 1973 NFL Draft, but never played a game in the league because he failed his physical, CBS Sports reported.

Instead, Paul Orndorff launched his professional wrestling career three years later, following a brief stint in the World Football League. He went on to claim NWA North American Heavyweight and National Heavyweight Championship titles before joining WWE in 1983, the integrated media and entertainment company reported.

“With his awe-inspiring in-ring style and unmatched swagger, ‘Mr. Wonderful’ turned his talent into a prototype for the modern-day Superstar,” WWE reported, noting Paul Orndorff’s “memorable debut” came Jan. 23, 1984, “with a win over Salvatore Bellomo at Madison Square Garden,” before graduating to an even larger stage.

“Mr. Wonderful” sealed his wrestling immortality by tag-teaming with manager Roddy Piper in the main event of the first WrestleMania to take on then-World Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan and Mr. T, CBS Sports reported.

When Paul Orndorff retired from professional wrestling, he became a trainer for World Championship Wrestling Inc., where he helped mold the careers of Mark Jindrak, Stacy Keibler and Goldberg, WWE reported.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, CBS Sports confirmed.

©2021 Cox Media Group

