Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle Kraken set to hit the ice at Climate Pledge Arena in mid-October

By Deedee Sun, KIRO 7 News
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjYNR_0av1uhPD00

SEATTLE — Climate Pledge Arena is taking shape. You might’ve noticed all the construction happening in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood. Now the folks behind the arena said the end is in sight, with the Seattle Kraken set to play its first home game there in mid-October.

True to its “climate pledge” name, solar panels are installed wherever possible on the arena, including the parking garage.

“I’m very excited — couldn’t be more excited,” said Ken Johnsen, the construction lead behind Climate Pledge Arena.

KIRO 7 got a tour on Monday and saw all the major pieces in place. Crews were putting finishing work on the bowl, such as installing seats.

A major priority is the acoustics at the arena. This is done to make sure the space is ready for big-name artists.

“We’re confident we’re going to be one of the top three in the country for sound quality,” Jensen said.

The ice will be poured in late August or mid-September. When the ice is down, the game capacity is 17,100 people. The ice gets covered for concerts, which can increase the capacity up to 19,000 people.

The first big-name performer will be Eric Church, CMA entertainer of the year, who will perform at Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 30 as part of his “The Gather Again Tour.”

But crews said with the pandemic, shortages and major supply chain issues, getting to this point has been a massive challenge.

“Material procurement and fabrication tracking has never been more difficult than it has right now. We’ve got more people here on our staff that can track a boat from here to Slovakia to Malaysia to China to wherever it is, and it has been an all-in effort,” said Greg Huber with Mortenson Construction.

“The things you used to be able to count on to get in a week or two weeks or even six weeks, now you can’t even get it. So we’ve had to pivot,” Huber said.

Some of the seats are still on their way. Huber said a retractable platform made in Slovakia is now on a boat, but they’re working on getting it to Seattle.

But despite those obstacles, people involved in the construction said there is no doubt everything will be good to go by mid-October.

“It feels like a miracle that we have gone through this all in the pandemic, and we’re on track, and we’re going to be able to welcome fans here in three months,” said Katie Townsend, also with Mortenson Construction.

Seattle Kraken’s preseason “home” games will be in Spokane, Kent and Everett, with all regular-season home games played at Climate Pledge Arena.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
47K+
Followers
61K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Pledge Arena#Nhl#Seattlekraken#Nhl#Deedee Sun Lrb#Cma#Mortenson Construction#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Vegas trades Fleury to Chicago as goalie carousel spins

Marc-Andre Fleury was traded from Vegas to Chicago on Tuesday, a stunning turn of events that has the NHL's reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender contemplating his future. The Golden Knights traded Fleury to the Blackhawks for minor league forward Mikael Hakkarainen in a salary dump. Fleury is set to count $7 million against the cap next season, the final year of his contract.
Posted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Doing It For The A: Alaska's first Olympic swimmer wins gold

TOKYO — (AP) — When you're a swimmer from Alaska, there are some misguided stereotypes that must be laughed off. Lydia Jacoby has surely heard them all before. “She practically swims in iced-over lakes,” teammate Gunnar Bentz said. Uhh, no. Jacoby does her swimming at a pool, though even that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy