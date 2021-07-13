Cancel
At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in eastern China

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
Cover picture for the articleBEIJING -- Authorities say at least eight people have died and nine remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China. The hotel building collapsed Monday afternoon, the Suzhou government said. Most people in the building at the time were hotel guests. Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal...

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

