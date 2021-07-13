Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Chris Hemsworth Had a Secret Cameo in ‘Loki’ Episode 5

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following post contains a small SPOILER for Loki Episode 5. And by small, we mean it refers to a tiny frog with the power of Thor. The penultimate episode of Loki was littered with Marvel Easter eggs, as Loki and Sylvie wandered “The Void,” a place at the end of time filled with the detritus of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The highlights included a “Qeng Tower” and a Thanos helicopter. The cameos included an appearance by “Throg,” the version of the God of Thunder who also happens to be a frog. (Comics are weird.)

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Loki Episode 5#Marvel Easter#Void#Tva#Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Chris Hemsworth made his Loki debut in the best way possible – and viewers might’ve missed it

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has made his Loki cameo in the best way possible.The Disney Plus series stars Tom Hiddleston as a “variant” of the titular villain, who evaded death by travelling through time during a scene in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.Spoilers follow: you have been warned!In the penultimate episode of the series, which was released last week, Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) find themselves trapped in the Void, a world where all pruned variants converge.The world is populated by several characters, including Throg – a frog variant of Loki’s brother, Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth in...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
MoviesInside the Magic

Which Marvel Character Should Henry Cavill Portray?

Actor Henry Cavill, best known for his Clark Kent/Superman role in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has reportedly met with Marvel and is in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). If this is to come true, which Marvel character should Cavill exactly play? Fans have the answer. Last...
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movies You Totally Forgot Chris Hemsworth Was In

One would think that Chris Hemsworth wouldn’t be a person that people would be forgetting in any way at this point since he’s been such a big deal in Hollywood and still is thanks to his time as an Avenger and the god of thunder. But there are a few movies of his that might be forgotten just because they weren’t that great or because he wasn’t a main part of the movie. Whatever the case, many people still think of him as Thor at this point and very few would think of him as anything else since that’s the angle he’s been on for so long. He’s participated in plenty of other movies to be sure, but it’s hard to shake the image of Thor at this point since he does have another movie that he’ll be showing up eventually, providing that it can start and finish on time and will be allowed in theaters. But in the meantime, it’s funny to think that one of the most popular guys in show business might have roles that aren’t fully remembered by those that happen to adore him. Hey, it happens to a lot of actors.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Jonathan Majors had 3 Other Secret Roles in Loki Season Finale

There is little doubt that seeing Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains in the Loki Season 1 finale was an awesome treat for fans. However, it looks like the Lovecraft Country star actually played three different characters a little earlier in the series. In Loki Episode 4, we finally got...
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Chris Hemsworth Surprises KFC Staff with Massive Food Order

A crew of workers at a KFC restaurant in New South Wales, Australia, were in for a mighty surprise when Thor actor Chris Hemsworth paid a visit through the drive-thru for a large order of food. Hemsworth, who had been playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011, recently wrapped filming on the sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. He is also preparing to play WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in an upcoming Netflix biopic.
CelebritiesMySanAntonio

Chris Hemsworth Just Pulled Up to a KFC Drive-Thru and Blew $72

Bulking up enough to look like legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan is no easy feat, brother. Just ask Chris Hemsworth, the Australian actor who’s set to portray the iconic athlete in a biopic slated for Netflix. But Hemsworth’s gains aren’t only coming from intense gym workouts and body transformation programs that...
Celebritiessacramentosun.com

Chris Hemsworth wishes wife Elsa on birthday

Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): On the occasion of his wife Elsa Pataky's birthday, Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth uploaded an adorable post for her. Taking to Instagram, Chris posted a string of images of Elsa. In one of the pictures, the 'Thor' star can be seen hugging his wife from behind.
MoviesInverse

Eternals theory hints at a huge Loki cameo

Loki changed the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. With the introduction of the multiverses and the mysterious figure known as He Who Remains, the MCU is poised to enter a phase bigger than anything we’ve seen before. With two upcoming Marvel movies this year, there’s no telling how the events of Loki will affect these films.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

‘Loki’ Cut An Incredible Rocket Raccoon Cameo

Marvel’s Loki series is currently available on Disney+ and for fans that cannot wait for Season 2, Marvel Studios dropped Assembled: The Making of Loki, which contains many amazing behind-the-scenes details for the latest Marvel Studios original series smash hit. One of the details that has Marvel fans talking the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Why Chris Hemsworth's Recent Trip To KFC Has People Talking

One of the highest paid stars in Hollywood, Forbes reports that Australian movie star Chris Hemsworth commands more than $15 million plus a share of profits every time he wields Thor's mighty hammer. Of course, that means Hemsworth needs to stay fit and maintain that godly figure. While filming his...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Chris Hemsworth, 37, Looks Fitter Than Ever As He Hugs Wife Elsa Pataky On Her 45th Birthday

Chris Hemsworth showed off his massive arm muscles in a shirtless snap with his stunning wife Elsa Pataky, in a tribute post on her birthday. Chris Hemsworth has celebrated his wife Elsa Pataky‘s 45th birthday with a series of sweet photos. The Thor: Love and Thunder star took to Instagram on July 17 to share a post in honor of her big day. “Happy birthday, gorgeous!” he wrote alongside the images, adding a love heart emoji. In one snap, the pair cuddled up in the gym, as Chris wrapped his massive arms around the Spanish actress.
MoviesComicBook

Did Idris Elba Just Tease Heimdall's MCU Return? (Exclusive)

If you thought Heimdall was dead, you may want to think again. Unless you're Uncle Ben, it's rare you stay dead in the Marvel mythos, and it looks that could be the case with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame ended bringing back Red Skull years after most assumed he was killed in Captain America: The First Avengers and now, it looks like Idris Elba may be returning as his Asgardian character seemingly killed off in Avengers: Infinity War.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Finale Raises New Questions About Thor: Love and Thunder

The Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' Loki premiered earlier this month, and while it is far from the end of the series, it definitely left things in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe on some unexpected footing. In particular, the episode finally ushered the multiverse into the MCU, something that is expected to reverberate into other films and Disney+ TV shows. While we don't know the full extent of that quite yet, it definitely hasn't stopped fans from speculating — especially with regards to Thor: Love and Thunder. The upcoming blockbuster might still be months away, but the debut of the multiverse could change some aspects of it.
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Loki episode 6 review – a fence-sitting finale

In the finale, Loki brings chaos to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the disarray comes with an abrupt conclusion to the Disney Plus series, disregarding emotional hooks to herald the future of the franchise. Coming out of ‘Journey Into Mystery’, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) are at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy