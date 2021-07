(Washington, DC) -- Minnesota lawmakers are applauding the Canadian government's announcement that conditional cross-border travel will be allowed beginning August 9th for fully-vaccinated Americans and residents. U-S Senator Amy Klobuchar says it's great news and will help connect loved ones and alleviate the burden on so many businesses on our border that have been suffering. Seventh District Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach says the light at the end of the tunnel appears to be closer. Fischbach says the closure of the northern border has been particularly devastating for Minnesotans living in the Northwest Angle. The only way to reach that part of Minnesota by land is through Canada.