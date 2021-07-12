Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco sees rise in shootings, aggravated assaults

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
wcn247.com
 15 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco saw an increase in shootings in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The city also saw a slight uptick in aggravated assaults like those seen in viral videos that have drawn national attention. But Police Chief Bill Scott said Monday retail robberies have declined despite brazen thefts caught on video. Scott said there were 119 shootings in the first half of the year, compared to 58 in 2020. The number includes both fatal and nonfatal shootings. The chief used the news conference to push for more officers amid a national movement to cut police funding following the police killing of George Floyd.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Bill Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Robber#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy