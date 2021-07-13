Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Michael Hicks: What exactly does ‘quality of place’ mean?

By Michael Hicks Columnist
Kokomo Tribune
 15 days ago

For more than a decade, a team of us at Ball State University argued that local economic and population growth was primarily caused by something called “quality of place.” This idea helped motivated the Stellar Communities program, the Regional Cities Initiative and now the READI grants. This “quality of place” argument is a big idea that directly challenges the way Indiana has approached economic development for a half century. Given how challenging the past 50 years have been for Indiana’s economy, every Hoosier should be interested in understanding what “quality of place” means.

www.kokomotribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Housing Market#Gdp#Ball State University#Stellar Communities#Readi#Americans#Carmel Fishers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Housing
Related
Logansport, INKokomo Tribune

Supporters fight for undocumented residents' rights to driver's licenses

Peter Julian lives and works in Logansport. He and his family have called this community their home for years. But in their time here, Julian said there is one thing they’ve always lacked – a driver’s license. Absolutely no one in his family – from his parents to his aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as himself – has a way to legally get behind the wheel of a vehicle.
PoliticsPosted by
Land Line Media

State takes $39,500 from trucker headed to an auction

Almost a year ago, the owner of a small trucking operation based in Maryland flew to Phoenix in hopes of adding a truck to his small fleet. Instead, law enforcement officers seized his $39,500 in cash stowed in his luggage through civil asset forfeiture. He was charged with no crime.
Public HealthKokomo Tribune

Editorial: The solution is simple: Get the shot

Johns Hopkins University last week recorded nearly 20,000 coronavirus cases nationwide. That’s a jump of 47% from the week before. Indiana faces a particular challenge when it comes to nursing homes. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, 79% of the state’s nursing home residents had gotten a vaccine as of late June, but only 49% of nursing home staff had done so.
Kokomo, INPosted by
Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo schools will not require masks

Masks will be left up to students, parents and staff at Kokomo schools this academic year. The Kokomo Board of School Trustees approved the district’s re-entry plan Monday evening. The plan does not require masks for vaccinated students and staff. Those who have received the vaccine will also not have to quarantine if identified as a close contact.
Kokomo, INKokomo Tribune

Downham ends run as Kokomo's SID

Long before coming to Kokomo, teaching math and working with the athletic programs at Kokomo High School, Terry Downham would crunch numbers for fun. In the 1960s, if you wanted to keep track of stats of your favorite team, you had to do that on your own. “In high school...
Kokomo, INPosted by
Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo schools name new asst. supt. and Sycamore principal

Two new administrators were introduced to the Kokomo schools community Monday. Carlton Mable was named the next assistant superintendent of the Kokomo School Corp., and Suzanne Kishindo will be the next principal at Sycamore International Elementary School. Mable replaces Mike Sargent, who was named superintendent in May. Mable spent the...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Judge Intervenes After Lawmakers Use $65,000 Of COVID-19 Aid On Bonuses

A Michigan judge has ordered $65,000 in bonuses paid to county commissioners and staff using federal COVID-19 relief aid to be frozen following public outrage over the funds’ use and a county prosecutor calling the payments illegal. A Genesee County judge on Monday ordered payments made to Shiawassee County commissioners,...
Kokomo, INPosted by
Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo Pride gifted headquarters by Moore's Healthcare

Kokomo Pride now has a home, thanks to Moore’s Home Health and Medical Supply. The LGBT organization was offered the space by Sarah Cotner, owner of Moore’s, free of charge through the end of 2021, according to a press release from Kokomo Pride officials. The space, 909 S. Courtland Ave., Kokomo, will act as a physical office and gathering place that is on the Moore’s campus. The donated building includes four offices, an employee break room, a reception area and a lounge.
Ohio StatePosted by
TiffinOhio.net

We need cash bail reform to help fix the broken justice system in Ohio

“Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.”. I remember the first time I watched the Wizard of Oz. I was fascinated by the storytelling, mesmerized by the bright colors and exciting action, and terrified of “The Great and Powerful Oz.” That is until Toto, Dorothy’s adorable and fearless dog pulls back the curtain to reveal that there was no great or powerful Oz. There was just an old man using a ruckus to create fear to hold onto power.
Howard County, INKokomo Tribune

Six dead after virus outbreak at nursing home

Half a dozen residents at a local long-term care facility have died due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak, local health officials said, marking the first major outbreak in a nursing home for months. The deaths at the facility all come within the last few weeks, Dr. Emily Backer, Howard County...
Kokomo, INKokomo Perspective

Racism is trauma

A lot of people are talking about critical race theory (CRT) of late. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita recently led 20 fellow state attorney generals in a pushback against the U.S. Department of Education and proposed grants for American History and Civic programs that taught CRT. In Texas, the Senate passed Bill SB-3 that would allow schools to ignnore race and racism. Even in Kokomo, CRT is a hot topic amongst passionate Howard County citizens.
PoliticsHerald Times

Column: What is quality of place?

For more than a decade, a team of us at Ball State University argued that local economic and population growth was primarily caused by something called "quality of place." This idea helped motivated the Stellar Communities program, the Regional Cities Initiative and now the READI grants. This "quality of place" argument is a big idea that directly challenges the way Indiana has approached economic development for a half century. Given how challenging the past 50 years have been for Indiana’s economy, every Hoosier should be interested in understanding what "quality of place" means.
JobsTribTown.com

What is ‘quality of place?’

For more than a decade, a team of us at Ball State University argued that local economic and population growth was primarily caused by something called ‘quality of place.’. This idea helped motivated the Stellar Communities program, the Regional Cities Initiative and now the READI grants. This ‘quality of place’ argument is a big idea that directly challenges the way Indiana has approached economic development for a half century. Given how challenging the past 50 years have been for Indiana’s economy, every Hoosier should be interested in understanding what ‘quality of place’ means.
PoliticsRepublic

What is ‘quality of place’?

For more than a decade, a team of us at Ball State University argued that local economic and population growth was primarily caused by something called “quality of place.” This idea helped motivated the Stellar Communities program, the Regional Cities Initiative and now the READI grants. This “quality of place”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy