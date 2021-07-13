Michael Hicks: What exactly does ‘quality of place’ mean?

For more than a decade, a team of us at Ball State University argued that local economic and population growth was primarily caused by something called “quality of place.” This idea helped motivated the Stellar Communities program, the Regional Cities Initiative and now the READI grants. This “quality of place” argument is a big idea that directly challenges the way Indiana has approached economic development for a half century. Given how challenging the past 50 years have been for Indiana’s economy, every Hoosier should be interested in understanding what “quality of place” means.