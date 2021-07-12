Cancel
DIY Bolt Action Gunsmithing

By Keith Wood
Recoil
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a kid, I spent a lot of Saturdays standing around a grimy tool and die shop in a South Florida industrial. park. My dad’s friend was a Serbian machinist who had escaped the communist oppression in Yugoslavia and applied his considerable skill to making precision parts for the aviation and marine industries on his manual equipment. Watching Sean, whose thick accent was barely decipherable, turn hunks of metal into functional treasures was a huge influence — I’ve spent the three decades since with a strong desire to make things with my own hands, particularly out of metal. With a keen interest in firearms since the age of 3, I’ve steadily applied my desire to improve and apply shop skills into building my own guns. This is the latest of those builds, a 6.5x47L built with long-range precision in mind.

www.recoilweb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Diy#Bolt#Serbian#Gre Tan#Proof Research#Cnc
