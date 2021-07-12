Cancel
Louisiana State

Populist Edwin Edwards, a 'Cajun King,' loved his Louisiana

By KEVIN McGILL - Associated Press
 18 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — The Louisiana governor's mansion has staged some tough acts to follow. There was the arm-flailing Depression-era populist Huey Long, who was shot to death while eyeing the presidency. There was country-singing Gov. Jimmie Davis, who once rode up the Capitol steps on horseback. And Gov. Earl Long, Huey’s brother, who cavorted with Bourbon Street stripper Blaze Starr in the 1950s. But Edwin Washington Edwards earned his accolades. The high-living “Cajun King” who died Monday at 93 matching their deft political instincts with deadpan humor over four terms as governor, economic booms and busts, and eight years in prison. Edwards died Monday at 93.

