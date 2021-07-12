Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Renowned Oklahoma fiddler Byron Berline dies at 77

wcn247.com
 16 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Byron Berline, a renowned fiddler and owner of a popular Oklahoma instrument shop, has died. Berline was 77. Bette Berline, Byron’s wife, confirmed his death to The Associated Press on Monday. She says he was hospitalized after suffering a stroke and that over the weekend his “lungs gave up and so did his heart.” He died Saturday. A three-time National Fiddle Champion, Berline grew up in Grant County along the Oklahoma-Kansas state line and worked with music greats like Vince Gill, Bob Dylan, Elton John and the Rolling Stones.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Obituaries
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Byron Berline
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiddler#Ap#The Associated Press#The Rolling Stones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Music
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US economy accelerated at a solid 6.5% rate last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter in another sign that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product —...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...

Comments / 0

Community Policy