Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Japanese shares bounce back as earnings season picks up

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks gained on Tuesday with the broad Topix index hitting a near one-month high, after markets recovered from last week’s sell-off awaiting a slew of corporate earnings for a fresh readout on the country’s economic health.

Nikkei share average rose 0.78% to 28,792.06 while the broader Topix gained 0.77% to 1,968.45, briefly touching its highest level since June 17.

Both indexes tumbled last week and many investors attributed the slump to concerns about Delta variant as well as big selling from Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) related to their dividend payment.

Most companies are expected to announce their quarterly numbers in the coming weeks, making earnings the main focus of the market.

A broad range of stocks gained, with all but three of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes trading in the black.

Cyclical, value-oriented shares led the gains, including shippers, securities brokerages, and insurers.

Value-oriented shares outperformed with gains of 1%, compared with a 0.5% rise in growth shares.

“I am a bit cautious about the outlook, though. Growth shares are expensive and it will take some time before their earnings will catch up with expectations. On the other hand, value shares have risen over the past seven months or so and looking at the past their rally has not lasted longer than that,” Takenori Yamamoto, portfolio manager at Norinchukin Zenkyoren Asset Management said.

Tama Home gained 12.8% after the home builder posted upbeat earnings due to stronger post-pandemic demand.

Kakuyasu dropped 3.4% after the alcohol retailer withdrew its earnings outlook for the current year through March 2022, citing uncertainties due to the government’s renewed bans on alcohol being served in restaurants. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nikkei#Restaurants#Japanese#Topix#Tama Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald

Asian stock markets mixed after Wall Street rises to record

BEIJING -- Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. Tokyo and South Korea advanced while Hong Kong retreated and Shanghai swung between gains and losses. On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, following the positive cues from Wall Street overnight, as upbeat earnings news contributed to rebound along with continued optimism about the economy, despite some concerns about the spread of new coronavirus variants. Investors also await the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering and the outlook for the global economy. Asian stocks ended mostly lower Monday.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares rise on strong earnings, global cues

BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose in early trade on Tuesday as strong quarterly earnings and overnight gains in U.S. stocks helped the domestic benchmark indexes consolidate. By 0410 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.24% at 15,863.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher ahead of Fed policy meet

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japanese equities rose on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street as investors cheered upbeat corporate earnings, though caution ahead of this week’s U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting kept the domestic market in check. The Nikkei share average was up 0.35% at 27,932.08, after scaling...
StocksBusiness Insider

Higher Open Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 115 points or 0.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 17,400-point plateau and now it's looking at a steady start on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with little movement expected among ongoing Covid-19 concerns. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, mirroring positive global cues. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex rose 70 points, or 0.1 percent, to 52,923, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 31 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,856. Jindal Stainless rallied 2.2 percent as it returned to black...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares end lower as pharma stocks drag

BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end lower on Tuesday, weighed down by pharma stocks after Dr Reddy’s Lab missed analysts’ expectations for quarterly profit. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.49% at 15,746.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.52%...
Financial Reportsmix929.com

Dutch KPN to buy back shares as quarterly earnings beat estimates

(Reuters) – Dutch telecom KPN said on Tuesday it intends to buy back shares worth 200 million euros ($235 million) as it posted second-quarter earnings above estimates and maintained guidance. KPN reported second quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA AL) of 589 million euros...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Retreat Ahead Of Fed, Tech Earnings

US and European stock markets pulled back on Tuesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and earnings reports by top tech firms. Meanwhile, Hong Kong led a sell-off across most Asian stock markets, extending the previous day's losses as traders were spooked by China's latest crackdown on a range of industries.
StocksBusiness Insider

CAC 40 Slides On China Tech Selling

(RTTNews) - French stocks retreated on Tuesday as deeper losses in Chinese and Hong Kong shares weighed on investors' appetite for risk. Asian stocks hit their lowest this year as investors fled Chinese tech stocks, bonds and currencies amid concerns over Beijing's sweeping crackdown on companies ranging from education firms to the technology sector.
StocksCNBC

European markets retreat as investors watch earnings; Reckitt Benckiser down 8.8%

Earnings continue to hold the spotlight for European investors, with Dassault Systemes, Moncler, Telecom Italia, Campari, Randstad, Reckitt Benckiser and FirstGroup among those reporting Tuesday. Monday saw wildfires rage in regions across southern Europe as hot weather and powerful winds took hold. The north of the continent continued a cleanup...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Monday, extending the gains of the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 adding almost 400 points to be above the 27,900 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday as a positive reaction to upbeat earnings news and signs of economic revival fueled investor risk appetite.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Asia stocks hit 2021 lows as China skids, funds favour Wall Street

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares skidded to their lows for this year on Monday as concerns over tightening regulations upended Chinese equities and strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets into Wall Street. Chinese blue chips .CSI300 shed 4.4% to their lowest since December, in...
StocksBusiness Insider

Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Erase Friday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market headed south again on Friday, one session after halting the three-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 800 points or 3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,320-point plateau although it's expected to rebound again on Monday.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japanese shares track global peers higher, but virus woes cap gains

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Monday, as they caught the tailwind from a bounce in global peers on positive corporate earnings, though gains were curbed by investor concerns that a surge in domestic COVID-19 infections could dampen economic recovery. Nikkei average rose as much as 1.77%...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued in early trade on Monday, giving up early gains amid mixed cues from other Asian markets. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 20 points at 52,955 as investors react to the quarterly earnings of biggies Reliance, ICICI Bank and ITC. The broader NSE Nifty index dipped 13 points to 15,843.

Comments / 0

Community Policy