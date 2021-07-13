Cancel
INSTANT VIEW-China H1 imports of crude oil fall, but iron ore, soybeans rise

(Adds reporting credits)

July 13 (Reuters) - China’s crude oil imports in the first half fell 3% over a year earlier, as an import quota shortage, refinery maintenance and rising global prices curbed buying.

But imports of soybeans, natural gas and iron ore rose in the first half from a year earlier, as the world’s second-biggest economy continued to recover from COVID-19 disruptions, General Administration of Customs data showed on Tuesday. KEY POINTS: * China Jan-June crude oil imports down 3% at 261 mln tonnes * China Jan-June soybean imports up 8.7% at 48.96 mln tonnes * China Jan-June natural gas imports up 23.8% at 59.82 mln T * China Jan-June iron ore imports up 2.6% at 561 mln tonnes * China Jan-June wheat imports up 60.1% at 5.37 mln tonnes * China Jan-June corn imports up 318.5% at 15.3 mln tonnes * China’s June iron ore imports lowest since May 2020 Preliminary table of commodity trade data TRADE/CN Below are comments from analysts on the commodities data. Comment on crude oil SANG XIAO, OIL ANALYST, SUBLIME CONSULTANCY “The y-o-y decline of crude oil imports in the first half of 2021 was due to the surging global oil prices and maintenance at oil refineries. We expect China’s crude oil imports to continue falling in the coming two months amid high oil prices and a cut of imports quotas at independent refineries.”

SENG YICK TEE, SENIOR DIRECTOR, SIA ENERGY “The crackdowns on teapot crude quota trading and the non-compliant crude supply by NOCs (national oil companies) to teapots really hit the crude imports in June.”

Comment on iron ore WU SHIPING, ANALYST, TIANFENG FUTURES “Despite miners having increased their production capacity, arrivals of iron ore to the ports have been less than expected due to force majeure factors. Arrivals could recover in the long term, but not in the short run.” Comments on copper TIANYU HE, COPPER ANALYST, CRU GROUP “Due to high copper prices, China copper imports were low as Chinese demand in Q2 was week year on year. Also the closed arbitrage window limited the trading activities.” Comments on soybeans ROSA WANG, ANALYST, SHANGHAI JC INTELLIGENCE CO LTD “On one hand, some cargoes in May were delayed and arrived in June. On the other hand, crushers stepped up purchases due to worries of bean supplies later.”

LINKS: For details, see the official customs website (www.customs.gov.cn) BACKGROUND: China is the world’s biggest crude oil importer and top buyer of copper, coal, iron ore and soybeans. (Reporting by Asia Commodities and Energy team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

