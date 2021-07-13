Poor human judgement is the top cause of wildfires

Heavy smoke from wildfires north of the Canadian border reached Minnesota overnight, and air quality continued to diminish throughout the day on Tuesday. The air quality index, or AQI, is the standard measure used in the United States, and is determined by two different factors: ozone levels from things like vehicles, and particulate matter like smoke. When the AQI gets between 100 and 150, the air becomes unhealthy for those with pre-existing lung or heart conditions or diseases (such as asthma or COPD), for anyone under 18, or for anyone over 65. For those that fall into this category, it doesn’t take much exposure for it to take a toll on their bodies.