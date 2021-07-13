Cancel
Rapid City, SD

Poor human judgement is the top cause of wildfires

By Scarlett Lisjak
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 90% of all wildland fires are human caused in the United States. Many times they are started by unsuspecting people doing everyday activities. According to a National Interagency Fire Center Report, last year almost 6 million acres were burned by human-caused fires. The simplest of...

Rapid City, SD
South Dakota State
