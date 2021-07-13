Poor human judgement is the top cause of wildfires

Firefighters stand alert to respond to new starts and continue suppression actions on existing fires that threaten high value resources such as communities, infrastructure, communication sites and transportation networks. Resources are being shared between the U.S. Forest Service, Nez Perce Tribe, Idaho Department of Lands, Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association, Bureau of Land Management, and Incident Management Teams for a unified wildfire response. “Firefighting is a very fluid environment, and conditions can change quickly. We are working with the resources that we have and engaging in suppression actions that have the highest probability of success and where the values at risk are the highest,” said Barry Ruklic, Deputy Fire Staff for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
Comments / 0