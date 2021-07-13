Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

China customs says trade may slow in second-half, flags pandemic uncertainties

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s customs administration spokesperson Li Kuiwen said on Tuesday that the country’s trade may slow in the second half of 2021, mainly reflecting the statistical impact of the high growth rate last year. Li, speaking at a news conference in Beijing, also said that imported inflation risks...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
SportsPosted by
AFP

Why is Taiwan not called Taiwan at the Olympics?

Taiwan's star weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun won gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, but when she ascended the podium to receive her medal there was no national flag and no national anthem to greet her. Taiwan cannot even call itself "Taiwan" at the Games. Instead, it must use the title "Chinese Taipei", a source of considerable frustration to many Taiwanese. Here's why:
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan bounces from 1-week low, investors eye stock risks

SHANGHAI, July 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan on Tuesday rebounded from a one-week low hit a day earlier, although investors were still keeping a close eye on the possible spillover effects of a mainland stock selloff on currency markets. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4734 per dollar, 29 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4763. In the spot market, the onshore yuan bounced from a one-week low of 6.4877 per dollar hit a day earlier and traded at 6.4760 by midday, 65 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Despite a marginal bounce from Monday's lows, traders said market sentiment remained rather weak as investors continued to gauge potential capital outflow risks amid a powerful regulatory crackdown on some sectors. "The rise in regulatory risk in China has led to equity sell-offs, but its impact on the RMB has been relatively limited thus far," strategists at OCBC Bank in Singapore said in a note. "Northbound inflow momentum has been fading, but a deeper outflow situation may need to be observed for the RMB to be impinged. Nevertheless, it should still enter as a RMB-negative at the margins. This supports our near-term RMB pessimism." Meanwhile, the yuan's stubborn strength against its major trading partners prompted some market analysts to revise their outlook for the Chinese currency and trim bets on further rises. The yuan basket index has persistently traded above 98, a level once considered the ceiling for the index, and is up about 4% so far this year, whereas the local unit only gained 0.8% against the dollar. "There will be a limit to how far the yuan can appreciate given that the CFETS RMB Index is already at the top of its trading range," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ. "Hence, in an environment when the USD turns lower, the yuan is likely to underperform the basket," he said. Goh has revised his year-end forecast for the yuan to 6.40 from 6.30 previously and expects it to trade in a 6.40 to 6.50 range for the rest of the year. Separately, much of the focus has shifted to the Fed's two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday. Investors would pay close attention to comments on the timing of stimulus tapering. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.589 from the previous close of 92.606, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.479 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4734 6.4763 0.04% Spot yuan 6.476 6.4825 0.10% Divergence from 0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.81% Spot change since 2005 27.80% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.44 98.49 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.589 92.606 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.479 -0.05% * Offshore 6.6573 -2.76% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Public Health94.1 Duke FM

Thailand reports daily record of 16,533 new coronavirus cases

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand reported on Wednesday a daily record of 16,533 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s total accumulated cases to 543,361. The country’s COVID-19 task force also reported 133 new deaths, taking total fatalities to 4,397. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Public Healthkfgo.com

India reports 39,361 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India reported 39,361 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours the health ministry said on Monday. India’s total cases now stand at 31.4 million, according to a Reuters tally, making it the second-most affected country after the United States. (Editing by Kim Coghill)
Public HealthWNMT AM 650

Indonesia to receive 45 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in August

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is expecting to receive 45 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines in August, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a virtual news conference on Monday. They will include vaccines from Sinovac, Moderna and Pfizer, he said. Budi also said that hospital bed occupancies have gone down...
Economyhot96.com

China shares fall as education, property firms tumble on regulatory clampdown

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese shares slumped on Monday as the education and property sectors were routed on worries over heavy-handed government regulations, after Beijing barred for-profit tutoring in core school subjects and restricted foreign investment in the sector. The searing sell-off sent Hong Kong-listed Scholar Education Group shares crashing more...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China shares slump as education firms routed after new rules

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - A searing sell-off in education companies walloped Chinese shares on Monday after Beijing barred for-profit tutoring in core school subjects and restricted foreign investment in the sector. In early trade , China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.42%, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.02% and...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar, yen rise as risk sentiment declines ahead of Fed

* Surge in Delta variant, drop in Chinese stocks sour market mood * Aussie in doldrums as local cases rise despite broad lockdown * Bitcoin eyes $40,000 after report Amazon to accept it as payment By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The safe-harbour yen and dollar started the week firmer against riskier currencies like the Aussie as rising COVID-19 cases and a decline in Asian equities set a cautious tone ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week. The yen rose about 0.5% to 81.08 per Australian dollar on Monday, while the dollar gained 0.2% to $0.7351 per Aussie, approaching an almost eight-month high of $0.72895 reached last week. Against the dollar, the yen added 0.2% to 110.32, helped by a decline in U.S. Treasury yields. The euro rose 0.1% to $1.17795, stabilizing after its drop last week to the lowest since early April at $1.1752. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, slipped slightly to 92.833 due to pressure from the euro and yen, but was still close to last week's 3-1/2-month high of 93.194. It has gained nearly 4% from a recent low on May 25 as an improving U.S. economy bolstered the outlook for the Fed to start paring asset purchases as early as this year. Commonwealth Bank of Australia projects the dollar can continue to strengthen this week on the possibility of the Fed moving a step closer to tapering at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. "We expect the FOMC to drop 'substantial' from 'substantial further progress'," in its guidance on the necessary conditions for the labour market before removing monetary support, CBA strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note. "Removing 'substantial' will signal the FOMC believes it will soon be appropriate to taper asset purchases," setting up a possible announcement of a taper in September, he said. The risk to such an outlook is the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States, coming after the Fed at its last meeting on June 16 dropped a reference to the coronavirus as a drag on the economy. "Overall, the Fed is expected to hold a rather neutral stance before the Jackson Hole symposium in late August, while risks are biased to dovish side given the Delta variant spread," Mizuho Bank strategist Ken Cheung wrote in a report. The dollar index eked out a 0.2% gain last week, benefiting from a safe-haven bid on fears a surge in infections of the fast-spreading Delta variant could derail the global recovery, but paring those gains as strong U.S. earnings lifted stocks to record highs. The risks from the Delta variant continue to rise globally, with top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci saying some Americans may need booster shots amid new mask mandates and a surge in new cases. China reported its highest number of cases since the end of January, while new infections have also spiked in Japan, where Tokyo is currently hosting the Olympics. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases on Monday despite a weeks-long stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks excluding Japan sank 2% on Monday, as Chinese blue chips slumped 3.8%. However, cryptocurrencies were buoyed on Monday after London's City A.M. newspaper cited an un-named "insider" on the weekend as saying that Amazon is looking to accept bitcoin payments by year-end. The report followed Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's comment on Friday that the digital currency is a "big part" of the social-media firm's future. Bitcoin extended its gains from near $29,000 last week to push back to the cusp of $40,000 on Monday for the first time since mid-June. It last traded about 8.5% higher at $38,455. Smaller rival ether was last up 6.8% at $2,344.08, recovering from as low as $1,717.17 last week. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0605 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1781 $1.1769 +0.11% -3.57% +1.1785 +1.1764 Dollar/Yen 110.3150 110.5500 -0.25% +6.76% +110.5750 +110.2700 Euro/Yen.
EconomyAgriculture Online

China's foreign trade growth expected to slow in H2

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China's foreign trade growth is expected to slow in the second half due to a high base the previous year, Li Xingqian, a Ministry of Commerce official, said on Thursday. Rising raw material prices and maritime logistics problems will further squeeze margins of trading companies,...
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Economic growth in China slows in second quarter

China's economic growth slowed in the second quarter as higher raw material costs, pollution controls and supply shortages depressed industrial activity. The government's measures to cool the housing market, a key driver of growth, further contributed to the slowdown. Last week, the People's Bank of China announced it would slash...
Marketsharrisondaily.com

Asian shares trading mixed as China reports growth slowed

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Thursday, taking their cues from a wobbly day of trading on Wall Street. its economy expanded at a 7.9% annual rate in the last quarter, down from 18.3% in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Second BoE official says time to slow stimulus may be near

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of England could stop its government bond purchases early due to an unexpectedly sharp rise in inflation, interest rate-setter Michael Saunders said, the second top BoE official in two days to signal a possible reining in of its stimulus. After Deputy Governor Dave...
Public Health104.1 WIKY

WHO says COVID-19 deaths surge 43% week-on-week in Africa

DAKAR (Reuters) -Africa recorded a 43% rise in COVID-19 deaths this week compared with last week as infections and hospital admissions have jumped and countries face shortages of oxygen and intensive-care beds, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday. The WHO said Africa’s case fatality rate – the proportion...
Public Health104.1 WIKY

China’s Sichuan reports human case of H5N6 bird flu – state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has confirmed one case of human infection with the H5N6 strain of bird flu in Sichuan province, state media said on Thursday. The 55-year old male infected with the bird flu in Bazhong city had been sent to hospital and local authorities have culled poultry in the vicinity, said the state broadcaster CCTV.
World104.1 WIKY

World Bank trims East Asia, Pacific 2021 GDP forecast excluding China

(Reuters) – The East Asia and Pacific region, excluding China, is expected to grow 4% this year, World Bank Chief David Malpass said on Thursday, down from a forecast of 4.4% in March amid a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine supplies in many countries. Including China, the World Bank expects the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy