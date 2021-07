If you've played one game in the Legend of Zelda franchise, you probably have a pretty good idea of how the rest work, and what you need to know to succeed. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has a few of its own little quirks, though. Because the game was originally released for the Nintendo Wii, it uses motion controls, both for combat and for the puzzles you'll face along the way. It also segments portions of the game between the floating islands of Skyloft and the surface world below, and you'll need to spend time in each to get your full potential.