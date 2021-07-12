Cancel
Florida State

Florida town weighs how to honor lost souls at 'holy site'

wcn247.com
 17 days ago

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Even as crews are continuing their search for the last remaining souls that perished in the collapse of condominium town in Surfside, Florida, questions are swirling across the community about what to do with the property. Mayor Charles Burkett and others are referring to the ground where tragedy struck as a “holy site.” There is already talk about erecting a memorial at the site. Officials say it's too soon to decide what form that remembrance will take. The number of confirmed deaths rose to 94 on Monday, and authorities say 22 other people are unaccounted for.

