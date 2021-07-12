Is the SinoVac vaccine from China effective? Despite vaccination, 618 people have been infected with COVID-19.

Research shows vaccines can turn the tide of the pandemic. The emergence of deadly variants, lower initial vaccine rates among vulnerable groups, and continued surges in COVID-19 cases in communities with low vaccination rates have kindled concerns about vaccine equity. As COVID-19 hotspots emerged in cities like Toronto, there were efforts to increase vaccine availability and uptake in those neighbourhoods. However, because neighbourhoods have different levels of risk of exposure, equal vaccination rates may not result in similar COVID-19 infection rates. Our team looked at these inequalities in Toronto’s neighbourhoods. In Toronto, vaccination rates were lower in racial minority and...