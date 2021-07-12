Is the SinoVac vaccine from China effective? Despite vaccination, 618 people have been infected with COVID-19.
Is the SinoVac vaccine from China effective? Despite vaccination, 618 people have been infected with COVID-19. Despite being completely vaccinated, more than 600 Thai health professionals have been infected with COVID-19. Questions have been raised about the efficiency of China’s Sinovac vaccination as more and more breakthrough cases have been recorded.washingtonnewsday.com
