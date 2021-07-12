Cancel
Using satellite data, indigenous Peruvians were able to save the rain forest, according to a new study.

By George Mackie
 16 days ago

Using satellite data, indigenous Peruvians were able to save the rain forest, according to a new study. According to the findings of an experiment released Monday, indigenous people patrolling the Peruvian Amazon with smartphones and satellite data were able to dramatically cut unlawful deforestation. According to the authors of the...

WorldPublic Radio International PRI

Phone app system helps Indigenous communities save the forest in Peru

Deforestation is a rampant problem in the Amazon rainforest that’s increasingly well-documented via satellite imaging. Now, a project in Peru puts imaging into the hands of people who can use it in real time. In 2018, conservation groups in Peru gave Indigenous forest monitors in dozens of communities a new phone app. It shows satellite data of the nearby forests so they can see deforestation as it happens and stop it. On The World's The Big Fix segment this week, host Marco Werman speaks about this solution with Tom Bewick, with the Rainforest Foundation in Lima, Peru.
Environmentgloballandscapesforum.org

Forest Governance by Indigenous and Tribal Peoples: An Opportunity for Climate Action in Latin America and the Caribbean

This report highlights the importance and urgency for climate action initiatives of protecting the forests of the Indigenous and Tribal territories and the communities that look after them. Based on recent experience, it proposes a package of investments and policies for climate funders and government decision-makers to adopt, in coordination with the Indigenous and Tribal Peoples.
AgriculturePhys.org

New study reveals the ingredients of major forest fires

Research co-led by the Center for Research on Desertification (CIDE, CSIC-UV-GVA) describes the mechanisms that make major forest fires possible. Climate emerges as one of the main triggers by fostering the flammability of the fuel, along with drought conditions and the effectiveness of ignitions. An article published recently in Frontiers...
Sciencearxiv.org

Learning a Sensor-invariant Embedding of Satellite Data: A Case Study for Lake Ice Monitoring

Fusing satellite imagery acquired with different sensors has been a long-standing challenge of Earth observation, particularly across different modalities such as optical and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) images. Here, we explore the joint analysis of imagery from different sensors in the light of representation learning: we propose to learn a joint, sensor-invariant embedding (feature representation) within a deep neural network. Our application problem is the monitoring of lake ice on Alpine lakes. To reach the temporal resolution requirement of the Swiss Global Climate Observing System (GCOS) office, we combine three image sources: Sentinel-1 SAR (S1-SAR), Terra MODIS and Suomi-NPP VIIRS. The large gaps between the optical and SAR domains and between the sensor resolutions make this a challenging instance of the sensor fusion problem. Our approach can be classified as a feature-level fusion that is learnt in a data-driven manner. The proposed network architecture has separate encoding branches for each image sensor, which feed into a single latent embedding. I.e., a common feature representation shared by all inputs, such that subsequent processing steps deliver comparable output irrespective of which sort of input image was used. By fusing satellite data, we map lake ice at a temporal resolution of <1.5 days. The network produces spatially explicit lake ice maps with pixel-wise accuracies >91.3% (respectively, mIoU scores >60.7%) and generalises well across different lakes and winters. Moreover, it sets a new state-of-the-art for determining the important ice-on and ice-off dates for the target lakes, in many cases meeting the GCOS requirement.
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Climate Crisis Is Threatening Indigenous Food Systems, UN Report Warns

The Indigenous Bhotia and Anwal peoples in Uttarakhand, India have a unique way of preserving the wild plants that they harvest from a nearby forest. By community discussion, they pick a section of the woodland and decree it off-limits for three to five years in the name of local Jungle God Bhumiya Dev, allowing the plants to regenerate.
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
AstronomyScience News

Satellites show how a massive lake in Antarctica vanished in days

On June 5, 2019, a massive, ice-covered lake sat atop East Antarctica’s Amery Ice Shelf. Within six days, all 600 million to 750 million cubic meters of lake water had vanished, leaving a deep sinkhole filled with fractured ice. “The amount of water that was in the lake was twice...
Public HealthCNET

New lambda variant of COVID: What you should know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the coronavirus continues to mutate and wreak havoc, some variants that pop up are more contagious, lead to more severe disease, and are therefore more concerning than others. Variants such as alpha and (especially) delta have proved to be more transmissible and potentially lead to more hospitalizations than the original virus. But until a variant begins circulating in communities or squares up against coronavirus vaccines, there's a lot of guesswork involved about how concerned, exactly, we should be.
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.
The Independent

‘I want the kids to be OK’, says expert who found 1970s end-of-world prediction is on schedule

An expert who found a 1970s forecast on the collapse of society was on schedule has said she would just like “the kids to be OK”.Gaia Herrington – who has produced an update to the decades-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) prediction – said her drive is preserving quality of life for younger generations. She had found a 1972 MIT scientific paper’s estimate society would collapse by 2050 appears to be on course, following analysis of the forecast.But Ms Herrington, who works for KPMG, told The Guardian the key findings from her independent research was that “we still have a...

