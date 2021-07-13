American Legion Baseball Tournament Preview
(Ste. Genevieve) The American Legion baseball season comes to a head this week in Ste. Genevieve and Regional Radio will have this week’s District 13 Tournament covered. KREI and KJFF brings you two tournament games Tuesday evening as Rock Memorial takes on Ste. Genevieve Post 150 and Festus Post 253 faces the Mineral Area Raiders. For game 1, Ste. Gen coach Junie Basler says his team can still take their play to another level on their home field this week.www.mymoinfo.com
