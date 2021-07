The roster is finally set. One week of summer workouts remains. The live, summer recruiting period has come to a close. Finally, Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann can start to figure out exactly what his 2021-22 team might look like. Tuesday morning, at a press conference inside Value City Arena just outside the practice gym, Holtmann recapped what he termed an “interesting summer” that saw the Buckeyes lose Duane Washington to the NBA draft, saw the return E.J. Liddell after considering the same path and saw the addition of Louisiana transfer Cedric Russell.