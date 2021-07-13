Spotlight on loan growth — or lack of it — as earnings season kicks off

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.33.