Spotlight on loan growth — or lack of it — as earnings season kicks off

By Allissa Kline
American Banker
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen earnings season kicks off Tuesday, banks are expected to report a continuing influx of deposits, still-improving credit performance and a resumption of share buybacks that were largely halted during the pandemic. But this year’s great unknown — when loan growth will return — may well drive the chatter. Lending...

Related
Credits & LoansAmerican Banker

Wells Fargo’s lending stalls as customers avoid borrowing

Wells Fargo’s average loans tumbled in the second quarter as consumers and businesses, buoyed by pandemic stimulus programs, refrained from more borrowing. The average balance of the bank’s lending book dropped 12% to $854.7 billion, according to a statement Wednesday. The result mirrored a similar decline at Bank of America, which said earlier that loans and leases in its consumer banking unit also fell 12%.
MarketsAmerican Banker

U.S. Bancorp gets earnings boost from consumer travel spending

A faster-than-expected rebound in consumer travel and hospitality spending helped boost second-quarter earnings at U.S. Bancorp in Minneapolis. The $558 billion-asset company also saw growth in its commercial payments businesses as certain types of business spending began to recover. Total payments revenue, including money generated from consumer spending on flights and hotels, was roughly $908 million, up 39% from last year's second quarter.
MarketsAmerican Banker

BofA struggles with tepid loan income as consumers shun new debt

Bank of America is struggling to build back its lending income as consumers, flush with cash from government stimulus programs, avoid taking on new borrowings. Loans and leases in the consumer banking unit fell 12% from a year earlier. Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, was $10.3 billion last quarter, the bank said Wednesday. That metric was less than analysts’ estimated $10.5 billion.
Financial ReportsAmerican Banker

Wells Fargo's Scharf finally making headway on cost-cutting goals

After several years of swelling expenses, the cost-cutting push by Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf is finally showing signs of progress. The San Francisco company is on track to meet its full-year expense guidance of about $53 billion, which is $4.6 billion lower than its 2020 expenses, executives said Wednesday. Noninterest expenses fell to $13.3 billion in the second quarter, an 8% drop from the same period a year earlier.
Financial ReportsAmerican Banker

Investment banking fees boost JPMorgan’s 2Q profit

JPMorgan Chase’s investment bankers posted their best quarter ever as a record first half in dealmaking bolstered the bottom line at the nation’s largest bank. But expenses climbed in the second quarter and loan growth remained out of reach. Fees from advising on mergers and underwriting stocks and bonds soared...
Stocksetftrends.com

As Earnings Season Kicks Off, Look to VictoryShares’s ‘CFA’

Earnings season has kicked off with extremely strong growth and the expectations of positive numbers from most companies, reports CNBC. Earnings are showing their strongest rate of growth since 2009 and the post-Great Recession recovery. On average, companies have managed to beat their analysts’ estimates of earnings by 3-5%, but for the last four quarters, they have done so by a minimum of 12%.
MarketsAmerican Banker

Citigroup's underdogs save quarter as bond, card engines sputter

It was a moment for Citigroup’s overlooked Wall Street divisions to show what they can do. The firm’s stock traders and investment bankers, usually overshadowed by rivals’ larger franchises, trounced analyst estimates in the second quarter and made up for weaknesses in Citigroup’s much bigger fixed-income and credit card divisions. The surprise showing, and a release in reserves set aside for souring loans, helped the lender beat revenue and profit estimates in the period.
Financial ReportsAmerican Banker

Citigroup forecasts higher expenses as it revamps its business model

The faster-than-expected economic recovery is opening certain doors to invest in growth businesses, and that means expenses are going to rise this year, Citigroup executives warned Wednesday. The $2.2 trillion-asset company is now forecasting an annual expense uptick in the mid-single-digit range for 2021, up from 2% to 3% projected...
Financial Reportsfinancemagnates.com

US BANKS ALL SET TO KICK OFF Q2 EARNINGS SEASON

JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs will be among first major investment banks to release quarterly earnings. Although US banks are expected to report record earnings for the quarter, they may report a significant decline in one of the major metrics. Tuesday, 13 Jul, 2021 / 10:43. Note: Company News is...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.94. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.11 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $734,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $184.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,101,006 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,557,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $131,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Cools Off; Avoid This Mistake During Earnings Season

Major stock market indexes cooled off on Tuesday, but a late-afternoon rebound softened some of the day's losses. Overall, the action also reflected the challenges of investing in new breakouts following a big run-up from the end of last year's swift bear market. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite had performed admirably…
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) by 328.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

DAO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.54.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given a $26.72 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTVCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.55.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 88,322 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

