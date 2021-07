At Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast), we talk a lot about our culture of caring. It is a way of saying we know the power of a personal connection, and we strive to make those connections with our students so they can be who they want to be in the world. The thing about a culture of caring is it cannot be housed in an office or in a position, it has to be part of who you are. We believe that any person, on any day, can be the difference between a student making it or giving up.