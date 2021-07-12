Bourbon and Tea Goes Global
All the sweet tea I consumed as a child in South Carolina seeded what has become a passion for life. From humble beginnings, I emerged as a young opera singer, and then as a chef, writer, and restaurateur—professions that have included frequent travels to Europe, Asia, and Africa, places with engaging tea traditions of their own that caused my youthful love of the beverage to blossom. I now take great delight in my daily ritual of drinking tea. It’s only natural that it would eventually make its way into my evening cocktail.gardenandgun.com
Comments / 0