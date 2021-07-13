Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Photos: Matt Olson competes in Home Run Derby

By Nhat Meyer
Red Bluff Daily News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland Athletics’ Matt Olson put on an impressive power display to help get the MLB Home Run Derby off to a booming start Monday night, but the A’s first baseman ran out of time and fell one homer shy of advancing out of the first round at Coors Field.⁠⁠. Matt...

www.redbluffdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Matt Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Run Derby#All Star#Coors Field#Getty Images#Oakland Athletics#Mlb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Matt Olson – for the want of one more pitch

Matt Olson certainly did his best. The Oakland A’s first baseman had been a part of the Home Run Derby, getting a chance to showcase his power in front of a national audience. He was set to face Trey Mancini in the first round, a Stage 3 cancer survivor who has been one of the great stories of the 2021 season thus far.
MLBSFGate

Fan flips over railing chasing Oakland A's All-Star Matt Olson's homerun at this year's derby

Oakland A's first baseman Matt Olson came up short in Monday's MLB Home Run Derby, eliminated in the first round by Orioles slugger Trey Mancini by the slimmest of margins: 24-23. But not as short as one overambitious fan who inadvertently cartwheeled over a stadium railing while attempting to catch a dinger clocked into the deep right field seats by the third-seeded Olson:
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Matt Olson: Three hits, two doubles

Olson went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run, RBI and strikeout as Oakland beat Cleveland 5-4 on Friday. Olson doubled and scored in the third, singled in the fifth and doubled in the seventh to record three hits for the first time since June 19. The All-Star improved his slash line to .287/.374/.574 with the effort and is now top 11 in baseball in both doubles and home runs.
MLBMLB

Olson opens eyes with HR Derby round

DENVER -- If anyone didn't know who Matt Olson was prior to Monday night's T-Mobile Home Run Derby at a sweltering Coors Field, they do now. Olson, who plays for the A's in games many on the East Coast never see because they end in Oakland around 1 a.m. ET, put on a show in his first-round matchup against Orioles slugger Trey Mancini. He came up one homer short, losing the round, 24-23 -- his last batted ball would've tied the contest, but it landed foul as time ran out.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Matt Olson is a More Complete Hitter

It has perhaps been a little bit of an up and down experience for Matt Olson throughout the beginning of his career. We all remember when he burst onto the scene in 2017 and shocked the baseball world with an amazing 24 home runs in just 59 games and 216 plate appearances in his first run of extended playing time. He certainly made a name for himself, but in the process, the expectations became super-high. He did follow it up with a solid but probably underwhelming 28 home run, 113 wRC+ campaign in 2018. The next season though, Olson reminded us of what we could really look like at the peak of his powers, as he turned in what was (up until that point) his best performance, as he totaled 36 home runs in just 127 games. However, in the shortened 2020 season, Olson slumped mightily. His slash line was just .195/.310/.424—far from the type of player we knew Olson to be. In his own words, he stunk.
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY’s 2021 Home Run Derby Breakdown

Let’s recap what went down in Colorado for this year’s version of the Home Run Derby, which featured a familiar face in Pete Alonso. With the 2020 season lacking an All-Star break, Major League Baseball fans have been waiting for this year’s Home Run Derby in anticipation. Here’s a breakdown...
MLBfangraphs.com

Matt Olson Is Powering the A’s Offense

The 2020 Oakland Athletics won 36 games on their way to winning the AL West for the first time since 2013. They did this despite rather lackluster offensive contributions from their core quintet of Matt Olson (103 wRC+), Matt Chapman (117), Ramón Laureano (103), and Marcus Semien (92). Those four players combined for 4.5 WAR, mostly driven by their stellar defensive performances. Instead, breakout seasons from Mark Canha and Robbie Grossman helped the A’s reach the postseason for the third consecutive season.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Matt Olson: Swats another homer

Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo homer run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners. Olson took Yusei Kikuchi long in the fourth for his only hit of the night. The 27-year-old slugger now has three homers in his last four games and 26 overall for the year. He's on pace for his best season since breaking into the league in 2016, as he's slashing .288/.376/.588 with 49 extra-base hits, 65 RBI, 64 runs scored, three steals and a 46:63 BB:K over 394 plate appearances. His strikeout percentage has gone way down in comparison to past seasons which has led to a complete turnaround from his .195/.310/.424 slash line he held in 2020.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer reveals teams he’d prefer to be traded to

With MLB Trade Rumors swirling, Cy Young ace Max Scherzer has a wish list of teams he’d like to end up with after the deadline passes. The Washington Nationals could have been seen as a trade seller a month or more ago, but sitting 8.5 games out in the NL East entering Tuesday assures they are that with the trade deadline on Friday. On that note, ace Max Scherzer has revealed where he’d like to be traded to.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 trades Red Sox can make to bury the Yankees in AL East race

If the Boston Red Sox want to continue to push the New York Yankees down the AL East standings, they should consider making these two moves at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox are enjoying quite a bit of success during the first half of the 2021 season. With manager Alex Cora back in the dugout, the Red Sox now sat in first place in the AL East with a 47-31 record entering Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Sure, the Red Sox are in first place, but look at what they have done to the rival New York Yankees thus far.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Padres’ Big Trade

The San Diego Padres are going for it. Sunday evening, the NL West contenders made the first huge move of the trade deadline. San Diego has acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the move. “The San...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox rumors: 4 first base upgrades to target at MLB Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox are sitting pretty on top of the American League East with only a couple of glaring weaknesses of concern. One of those areas in need of an upgrade is first base where top prospect Bobby Dalbec is struggling with consistency at the plate and the team has been unlucky with anyone else they have tried at the position.
MLBRealGM

Pete Alonso Wins 2021 Home Run Derby

Pete Alonso won the Home Run Derby for the second consecutive year after winning it in 2019. “I’m a power hitter, and I think I’m the best power hitter on the planet,” he said. “Being able to showcase that and really put on a fun display for fans, it’s truly a dream come true for me, because when I was younger my parents let me stay up past my bedtime to watch this.”
MLBNECN

J.D. Martinez Shares Epic Photo of Red Sox All-Stars at Home Run Derby

J.D. Martinez shares great photo of Red Sox All-Stars from Derby originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. With the best record in the American League, the Red Sox are appropriately represented at this week's MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field. One of the team's five representatives, J.D. Martinez, flaunted Boston's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy