Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Treme peace rally 'bigger than just a photo-op' as cops, community connect

Posted by 
WWL
WWL
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JMCYH_0av1qfUv00

Neighbors in Treme marched alongside police officers Monday afternoon to raise awareness towards violent crime.

The rally was planned by NOPD’s First District, which covers Treme, Lafitte, parts of the 7th Ward, Bayou St. John, the Tulane/Gravier area and parts of Mid-City. Officers here say they’ve seen a recent uptick in violent crime, including shootings.

There have been people who have said “peace rallies” are largely symbolic and don’t offer practical solutions. Others have said they are simply a photo opportunity but on Monday, Chief Shaun Ferguson said these events do make a difference in preventing and solving crime.

“If you look around us right now,” Ferguson said. “This is bigger than just a photo op. There are conversations that are being held between our community and our officers to make sure we are connecting and establishing and reaffirming those relationships that we already have.”

Pastor Lee Cormier at Canal Street Church agreed with Ferguson saying community rallies bring badly needed awareness to the crime problem.

“If one person stops and thinks, ‘Hey maybe I should start living my life a little bit differently’ and changes things, just that one person changing is significant,” Cormier said.

But Cormier says they are also fighting violence in another way -- getting people jobs.

“We have a non-profit organization that helps give and create jobs for underprivileged and marginalized people in society and in the city and that’s one of the things we are trying to do to stop the violence,” Cormier said.

Ferguson says he fully supports social programs like Cormier’s. He hopes others through the community will follow his lead.

“I always want to have that positive interaction on the front end as opposed to having a negative interaction on the back end through an arrest,” Ferguson said.

Comments / 0

WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treme#Community Connect#Police#Protest Riot#Nopd#Canal Street Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
Related
Law Enforcementjohnlocke.org

Keeping the Peace Through Intensive Community Policing

As crime soars and the breakdown of public order takes its toll on our country, analysis from the John Locke Foundation signals it’s time to adopt a different approach to crime control, one that shifts the focus further upstream, looking at prevention models, rather than exclusively on punitive measures. In this July 2021 report, John Locke Foundation researcher and author Jon Guze explains that the current focus of catching, convicting, and punishing perpetrators after crimes have been committed has come with enormous economic and social costs.
Advocacyarcamax.com

Single File: Community as Connection

Linking yourself to the community is the next step to widen your circle of connectedness. By joining a voluntary organization or international agency (whichever seems more important to you and seems to need you more), by manning a hotline for a battered-women's shelter or helping to organize and international fast day for world hunger, you're pouring goodwill out into the world community. Who knows how far that goodness will spread? Positive actions radiate far beyond their originator, you know. And the world could certainly use more love! Sharing yours makes you part of the sea of helpfulness around all of us.
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Community members unite for peaceful protest on Cuba

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Community members came together at the Mitchell Park Domes Sunday for a peaceful protest to spread awareness on the inhumane conditions in Cuba people are enduring. A Cuban American from Milwaukee organized the event because of what her family and many others are experiencing in Cuba.
New Orleans, LAWWL-TV

New Orleans police facing 'catastrophic' officer shortage

NEW ORLEANS — Car burglaries are rampant throughout New Orleans, with thieves getting younger, better organized, and more heavily armed. On the more violent end of the crime spectrum, murders and non-fatal shootings also have spiked. The city’s sense of security has been shaken. A recent survey by the Crime...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Cops & Kids Camp Connects Teens and Police

Santa Barbara, CA, July 26, 2021 – After 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic and polarizing discussions surrounding policing in the U.S., local teens and police officers had the unique opportunity to gather in an open-minded, stress-free environment during the Cops & Kids Camp this past June. For four days, 32 teens with the Santa Barbara Police Activities League (SBPAL) gathered at the Circle V Ranch Camp with officers from the City of Santa Barbara Police Department. In addition to partaking in typical summer camp activities, including performing skits, swimming, and hiking, the teens also participated in workshops such as the Street Smarts Program, focusing on developing leadership and team-building skills.
New Orleans, LAlouisianavoice.com

Troop F abuses aren’t new: a look back at Ashton O’Dwyer’s experiences at hands of police in the days following Katrina

One-time prominent New Orleans attorney Ashton O’Dwyer’s story certainly isn’t new. In fact, it’s 16 years old now and has been chronicled by several writers, including popular New Orleans Times-Picayune/Morning Advocate columnist James Gill. But his story takes on renewed significance – and timeliness – with the media spotlight turned...
Adams County, PAGettysburg Times

Rebuilding peaceful communities one DAC at a time

Riding my bicycle until the streetlights turned on, chasing lightning bugs with friends, and running through the sprinklers are joyful memories from my childhood. However, the summer of 2020 was different. We wore masks around our friends, didn’t leave home without our hand sanitizer, and learned what social distancing meant. It was a summer we will never forget. So, as we recover from a year of change, I hope and wonder, how do we rebuild after a year of fear and isolation while grieving the loss of family and friends and learn new ways to reconnect with our community meaningfully?
New Orleans, LAwgno.com

NOPD investigates second shooting in as many days on Toledano Street

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is keeping busy in Broadmoor investigating a second shooting approximately 18 hours and four blocks apart. NOPD first reported a shooting in the 3400 block just prior to 10 p.m. on Tuesday night that sent one woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound. And again on Wednesday afternoon, this time at 3:59 p.m. in the 3000 block, that sent another female with a wound of her own – this one reportedly to her leg.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy