A new Exorcist Trilogy is reportedly in development at Universal Pictures and Peacock streaming service, which will bring back Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn, who starred in the original Exorcist in 1973, and partner her with actor Leslie Odem Jr. (Hamilton, One Night in Miami). The report about the project states that it is not a remake, but rather a new story about Odom's character, who is reportedly the father of a possessed child, who turns to Chris MacNeil (Burstyn's character) for help, as MacNeil's daughter Regan (Linda Blair) had to fight off a demonic presence in the original film.