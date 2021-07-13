Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in eastern China

Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvu7W_0av1qXNz00

BEIJING — (AP) — Authorities say at least eight people have died and nine remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China.

The hotel building collapsed Monday afternoon, the Suzhou government said.

Most people in the building at the time were hotel guests.

Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people were trapped. Six have been rescued.

More than 600 people including earthquake rescue teams and 120 vehicles have been mobilized for the operation. Suzhou city is in Jiangsu province near Shanghai.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
39K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern China#Beijing#Earthquake#Shanghai#Cranes#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Cars
Country
China
Related
EnvironmentThe Independent

Dams collapse in China after torrential rain

Two dams in China’s northwestern region of Inner Mongolia have burst after heavy downpours, Reuters quoted the country’s water ministry as saying. Shocking footage appears to show parts of a dam breaking away before the barrier is swept away, letting masses of water gush out of a reservoir. A highway can be seen becoming completely inundated and houses are submerged as residents are evacuated on a forklift.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

China evacuates tens of thousands as storms spread north

ZHENGZHOU, China, July 22 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people were being evacuated from flood-hit regions of central China on Thursday as officials raised the death toll from heavy rains that have deluged Henan province for almost a week to 33 people. More cities were inundated and crops destroyed...
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

At least 33 dead, 8 missing from central China flooding

Flooding from torrential rain in China's Henan province has killed at least 33 people this week and eight more remain missing, according to CNN. The big picture: Flooding has displaced hundreds of thousands of people and led to at least 1.22 billion yuan (around $190 million) in damage across the province, which is home to more than 99 million people.
EnvironmentCBS Austin

VIDEO: Sandstorm engulfs city in China

DUNHUANG CITY, China (CNN/CNN Newsource) - A sandstorm as high as 328 feet hit Dunhuang City in northwestern China on Sunday. Local police imposed traffic controls on the city's expressway as visibility reduced to about 16 feet.
Worldkfgo.com

China hotel collapse kills eight; rescuers search for nine missing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Part of a hotel collapsed in the Chinese city of Suzhou killing eight people and rescue workers were searching on Tuesday for nine people missing in the ruins, state media reported. The collapse of part of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel in the coastal city happened on Monday...
EnvironmentPosted by
IBTimes

Typhoon In-Fa Drenches Eastern China

Typhoon In-Fa uprooted trees and drenched communities in knee-deep water in parts of eastern China, but there were no reports of major damage as it made landfall on Sunday. Sea, air and rail traffic had been shut down across a swathe of the coast centered on the major shipping port of Ningbo, where the weakening typhoon rumbled ashore around midday packing winds of up to 38 metres per second, according to the China Meteorological Administration.
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

At least 12 dead and 100,000 evacuated amid severe flooding in China

Torrential rain caused severe flooding in parts of China's Henan province on Tuesday, killing 12 and forcing more than 100,000 people to evacuate their homes, per Reuters. The latest: Zhengzhou, Henan's capital, picked up 21.75 inches of rain over the 24-hour period ending on Tuesday. That's roughly 87% of the city's average annual precipitation in 24 hours, and about the same as its average seven-month total from April to October, according to the Weather Channel.
Environmentraleighnews.net

Over 360,000 people evacuated in Shanghai

Beijing [China], July 26 (ANI): Typhoon In-Fa stalled traffic in Shanghai, China and forced evacuations of more than 360,000 people from coastal areas, local media reported Sunday. The typhoon made landfall on the coast of Zhejiang province on Sunday afternoon and is moving northwest at 6.2 miles per hour, Xinhua...
TrafficPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Shanghai cancels flights as China braces for Typhoon In-fa

BEIJING — (AP) — Shanghai's two international airports canceled all flights and authorities banned outdoor activities Sunday as eastern China braced for the arrival of Typhoon In-fa. In-fa was forecast to hit Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai, on Sunday afternoon, with rainfall of 250-350 millimeters (10 to 14 inches), the national weather bureau announced.
Chinawcn247.com

China sends supplies to flooded area, rebuilds barriers

XINXIANG, China (AP) — Trucks carrying water and food are streaming into a city in central China after flooding killed at least 58 people while soldiers repaired flood barriers. Residents continued clearing away mud, wrecked cars and other debris Sunday. The record rains started Tuesday, and some neighborhoods still were waiting for water up to two meters deep to drain. Trucks dropped off instant noodles and other goods at a stadium in Xinxiang, 40 miles north of the metropolis of Zhengzhou in Henan province. The official Xinhua News Agency says losses were estimated at 13.9 billion yuan ($2 billion).
EnvironmentVoice of America

Shanghai Region Braces for Typhoon In-fa after Flooding in Central China

BEIJING - China's commercial hub Shanghai and neighboring coastal regions canceled all flights, slowed or suspended subway trains and shuttered businesses as Typhoon In-fa made landfall on Sunday, bringing flooding and felling around 1,000 trees. The typhoon landed in the Putuo district of the city of Zhoushan, a major port...
TrafficPosted by
The Associated Press

Residents mourn drowned subway riders in central China

ZHENGZHOU, China (AP) — Residents laid bouquet after bouquet, the neatly tied yellow and white flowers standing on end, on Tuesday outside an entrance to a subway station in central China where 14 people died last week after a record-breaking downpour flooded large swaths of Henan province. Torrents of water...

Comments / 0

Community Policy