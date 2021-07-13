Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Golden Spikes finalist Kevin Kopps ready to get back to work with Padres

By Jeff Sanders
sandiegouniontribune.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePadres stock pitching depth on second day of the draft, selecting six college arms highlighted by Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps. Kevin Kopps has already one surgery on a heavily used right arm, having missed all of 2018 while rehabbing Tommy John surgery. He pitched 89 2/3 innings for the Razorbacks this season, including a loss in the only game he started — eight innings of three-run ball in Arkansas’ heartbreaking loss in the Super Regional — and then took two weeks off before beginning to build back up.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daisuke Matsuzaka
Person
Jack Leiter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#University Of Arkansas#College Baseball#The Super Regional#Ncaa Division#Vanderbilt#Espn#Baseball America#Img Academy#Mississippi State#Padres 2021#Mlbn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Padres’ Big Trade

The San Diego Padres are going for it. Sunday evening, the NL West contenders made the first huge move of the trade deadline. San Diego has acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the move. “The San...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Padres, Pirates Agree To Significant Trade

With a 38-60 record, the Pittsburgh Pirates appear to be going nowhere fast this season. So they’ve decided to move one of their few stars as the trade deadline approaches. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Pirates are trading second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres. MLB insider Robert Murray reported that the Pirates are getting three players back in exchange.
MLBNBC Sports

Report: Padres trade for Frazier during Giants-Pirates game

While the Giants were taking on the Pirates on Sunday, the San Diego Padres reportedly were busy poaching an All-Star off Pittsburgh's roster. During the eighth inning of the Giants' eventual 6-1 win over the Pirates, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported, citing sources, that the Padres were set to acquire Adam Frazier from Pittsburgh.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Padres ‘covet’ Joey Gallo in trade

The San Diego Padres have had a good but not great first half of the MLB season, and it’s pretty clear they’re looking at upgrades ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, the Padres “covet” Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo as a trade target. However, the Rangers’ asking price is “daunting,” and the first baseman’s recent hot streak has done nothing to lessen that.
MLBBakersfield Californian

After Padres come back twice, Nationals get walk-off win in series finale

WASHINGTON — The runs came in bunches and hardly ever stopped. All through Friday’s game and then the game that started Saturday and resumed Sunday and through two comebacks in Sunday’s finale. Before and after the mayhem that interrupted their visit to the nation’s capital, the Padres scored and scored...
College SportsWest Memphis Evening Times

Razorbacks’ Kopps wins 2021 Golden Spikes Award

Hogs hurler caps college career with more accolades. arkansasrazorbacks.com FAYETTEVILLE — As humble off the mound as he was 2021 confident on it, Arkansas Razorbacks reliever Kevin Kopps displayed both qualities interviewed Thursday after sweeping college baseball’s two most prestigious awards nationally honoring its Player of the Year. Named the...
MLBchatsports.com

Kevin Kopps signs with Padres

FAYETTEVILLE — Kevin Kopps, the right hander who in 2021 put together one of the best individual seasons by a Razorback regardless of sport, has signed with the San Diego Padres. The Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy winner signed for a $300,000 bonus, according to MLB.com writer Jim...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Mets reportedly have trade interest in big name third basemen

The New York Mets want to add some more punch to their lineup, and are reportedly eyeing some big-name third basemen in order to do so. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have engaged in preliminary talks with the Minnesota Twins about a possible trade for third baseman Josh Donaldson. The Mets have also maintained interest in Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant since the offseason, though it’s not clear if the Cubs would still be open to trading him.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 MLB star players most likely to be traded at 2021 deadline, ranked

Major League Baseball’s non-waiver July 30 trade deadline is fast approaching. MLB teams are determining whether they want to ‘sell’ off their star talent in order to acquire young, future assets or ‘buy’ premier talent to contend for a championship this season. According to reports, the slumping Chicago Cubs are...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole sells Pirates’ Adam Frazier as trade deadline upgrade

If Adam Frazier ends up in pinstripes, he’ll have Gerrit Cole to thank. The New York Yankees ace was talking up the Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Monday in Denver. Frazier, a first-time All-Star who’s in the starting lineup for the National League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, continues to be mentioned as a possible trade deadline candidate. And Cole made it quite clear where he stands. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

Comments / 0

Community Policy