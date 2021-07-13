Golden Spikes finalist Kevin Kopps ready to get back to work with Padres
Padres stock pitching depth on second day of the draft, selecting six college arms highlighted by Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps. Kevin Kopps has already one surgery on a heavily used right arm, having missed all of 2018 while rehabbing Tommy John surgery. He pitched 89 2/3 innings for the Razorbacks this season, including a loss in the only game he started — eight innings of three-run ball in Arkansas’ heartbreaking loss in the Super Regional — and then took two weeks off before beginning to build back up.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
