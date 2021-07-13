Cancel
NBA

NBA Twitter in shambles after Team USA loses second straight exhibition game

By Scott Rogust
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Team USA lost to Nigeria this past weekend, they followed it up by falling to Australia on Monday night. Upon hearing the announcement of the roster for Team USA, many liked their chances heading into the 2020 Summer Olympics. Yet, the team fell to Nigeria 90-87 this past Saturday in the team’s first exhibition game to send shockwaves across the basketball world. Certainly USA would bounce back in their next exhibition game, right? Right?

