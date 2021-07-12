US to Cuba: 'Respect rights of Cuban people'

As a Cuban American, I am frustrated by the lack of media coverage from various viewpoints regarding the demonstrations in Cuba. Many of the demonstrators who want government changes are young. Older Cubans are suspicious of changes that could affect their health, job and education gains. Older Cubans remember how it was in the early 1950s, before Fidel Castro: working on the 70% cultivable land that belonged to foreigners, watching the Mafia-controlled casinos make money while those in rural areas were around 40% illiterate or with little education (99.9% are now literate), and watching their children die of intestinal worm infestation due to lack of health care.