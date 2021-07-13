Cancel
Labor Issues

These Burger King workers all had it their way, and quit

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpset workers changed a Burger King sign to read "We all quit." CNN's Jeanne Moos reports on the mutiny at a Nebraska Burger King.

Jeanne Moos
Sumter County, FLvillages-news.com

Villager sentenced in Whopper-throwing tirade at Burger King

A 78-year-old Villager has been sentenced in a Whopper-throwing tirade earlier this year at Burger King. Judith Ann Black of the Village of Pine Ridge has been placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest to a charge of battery Tuesday in Sumter County Court. She was arrested...
This Is What Makes Burger King's Whoppers So Delicious

With Burger King welcoming more than 11 million guests around the world, you have to wonder what's keeping them coming back (according to the chain itself). Is it the customer service? The flavorful chicken sandwiches? Could it be the zesty onion rings? Or maybe, just maybe it's one huge fan favorite staple — The Whopper. The product of a redesign of the company's process for cooking burgers, the menu item was introduced three years after the famed establishment's opening in 1954 and has been a number one among fans for decades. In fact, according to one of the co-founders of the restaurant, Jim McLamore, the name itself represented something he knew was going to be big, in size and customer indulgence (via The Washington Post).
Burger King has launched a 'burger roulette' and fans are going wild

As if the fast food giant needed even more reasons to have people crave over their mouth-watering burgers. McDonald's will have some pretty stiff competition now that Burger King has come out with its very own 'burger roulette' in which customers can expect to win every single time they play. For just £2, and for a limited time for all customers across the UK, lovers of the popular fast-food chain can get their hands on a selection of discounters menu items.
EatThis

8 Secrets Burger King Doesn't Want You to Know

Anyone who enjoys dining out knows that many restaurants have secret menu items, menu hacks, items to avoid, and even a best time to order. And the same can be said about beloved fast-food chains. Including the one and only Burger King. Fortunately, at many of your favorite spots—including BK—employees...
Is the Burger King Chocolate Melt burger actually good?

As a producer for a Santap video, I get to pick out the testers, and that includes whether or not I cast myself in it. For the sake of me feeling queasy at the thought of having chocolate on a burger, I cast some of the new hires at SoyaCincau (as well as Amin as a familiar face) to try the new Burger King novelty—the Chocolate Melt. Is it bullying? Probably.
geekspin

Why Burger King has become less popular among U.S. consumers

Last month, market and consumer data firm Statista revealed the top 15 leading fast-food restaurant chains in the U.S. in 2020 by systemwide sales. And while 2020 was a difficult year for the whole fast-food industry, the newly published data show that Burger King has become significantly less popular among consumers.
Mashed

27% Agree This Restaurant Has The Worst Onion Rings

Good onion rings can make or break a fast food restaurant experience. Too greasy and soggy, and these breaded and fried onions never make it to your mouth because you are too busy squeezing out every bit of oil before you could actually ever take a bite. Too cold? You might as well have skipped them all together. Not crispy and well-seasoned enough, and you will never order that chain's onion rings again.
Burger King Malaysia's Chocolaty New Burgers Are Turning Heads

We'll be the first to admit that we love anything covered in chocolate. Who doesn't? We also, of course, love our fast food. But combining the two? Isn't that, like, food ethics blasphemy?. Not for Burger King Malaysia, at least, who recently debuted its Chocolate Melt sandwiches. Yes, you heard...
Daily Mail

Move over McDonald's monopoly! Burger King launches £2 'Burger Roulette' on its app - which will see customers 'spin to win' a meal worth up to £5.79

Burger King has delighted fans by launching a spin to win deal on it's app - meaning that customers can be a meal worth up to £5.79 for just £2. The new offer, called Burger Roulette, will appear for a limited time on the app for customers across the UK, and will give the luckiest fans the chance to win incredible discounts on Burger King's most popular items from its menu.
Burger King Workers Send Viral Message To Bosses Using Display Sign

A group of Burger King employees in Nebraska collectively quit with a public message that went viral online. “WE ALL QUIT,” the sign outside the burger chain location in Lincoln read before it was taken down on Saturday. “SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.”. The message was posted by disgruntled staff members...

