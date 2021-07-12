Cancel
Carthage, NC

Percy R. Page

pilot.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePercy Ralph Page, 84, of Carthage, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at home, surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 15, at 11 a.m., at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, in Vass, with Pastor John Chavis and Pastor Mike Garner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, from 10 until 11 a.m. A private family burial will follow at Emmanuel Baptist Church Cemetery, in Carthage.

www.thepilot.com

