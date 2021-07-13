Cancel
Another six District 203 and 204 students earn National Merit scholarships in final round for 2021

Jul. 12—Six more students in Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 have been named National Merit Scholarship winners. The recent high school graduates will receive between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study from the colleges and universities they plan to attend, a National Merit Scholarship Corp. announcement said.

