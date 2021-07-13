Cancel
Bradford County, PA

Lightning strike in Bradford County

Newswatch 16
Check out a lightning strike caught on camera before the storms rolled through on Monday night in Bradford County.

The video, sent in by Heather Nichols, is from Springfield Township, near East Smithfield.

