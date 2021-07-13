“Alice Street” Film Screening and Community Celebration

L.A.’s largest outdoor movie series is back with Blockbuster hits, live music, food trucks, and great weather – what more can you ask for?. After successfully pivoting to the drive-in format during the lockdown, Street Food Cinema is back to its old self and better than ever before. This season it will be celebrating its 10th year of creating movie magic for music-loving foodies. By bringing together the best in pop culture films, gourmet street food, and progressive new music, SFC will change your perspective on viewing parties indefinitely. Even if you’ve seen these movies before, you’ve never experienced them like this.