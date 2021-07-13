Cancel
“Alice Street” Film Screening and Community Celebration

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn partnership with the 559 Mural Project and CMAC, Arte Americas is hosting a free outdoor screening of “Alice Street” followed by a panel discussion about the film on Thursday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m. Masks are highly recommended. Get your free ticket here!

#Film Screening#The 559 Mural Project#Cmac#Arte Americas
