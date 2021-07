Pat Jones refuses to be sidelined. The former assistant coach of the Bellevue Football program is back with Book Two of his series Did the Truth Even Matter? detailing the triumphs and trials of the Bellevue Football program. In Book One, “The Real Bellevue Football Story,” he shares a mountain of research going back to the high school team’s beginnings in the 1920s and offers a behind-the-scenes look from his three decades on the coaching staff. Readers follow the 12-time state champions’ extraordinary run under head coach Butch Goncharoff, including their 2012 national championship, their 67-game winning streak, and their incredible wins over national powerhouses like De La Salle and Long Beach Poly.