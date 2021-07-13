Cancel
Napoleon, OH

John D. Allen Jr. (Oct. 28, 1944-July 10, 2021)

Northwest Signal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn D. Allen Jr., 76, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born in North Hollywood, California, on Oct. 28, 1944, to Lela Palmer and stepfather, Frank Perry. His military family allowed him to live in several areas around the world, but ended up living in Merrit Island, Florida, where he worked for the Space Center. After a chance blind date set up by his future sister-in-law, he married Janice Lantz on Sept. 24, 1966, in Florida.

