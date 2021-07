The Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center (ChesMRC) is offering scholarships to students who can demonstrate financial need to realize their post-secondary academic dreams. The scholarships are available to current undergraduates and high school seniors. Preference will be given to students who are the first in their family to go to college. Each scholarship is subject to a $10,000 limit. The funds may be used for tuition, fees, and education-related expenses.