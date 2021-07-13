Cancel
Columbia County, PA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Montour by NWS

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 23:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Juniata; Lebanon; Montour; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union; York FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union and York. * Until 2 AM EDT Tuesday. * Localized downpours remain possible in the Watch area.

#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#York Flash Flood Watch#Union
