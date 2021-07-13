Cancel
Travel

WDWNT Daily Recap (7/12/21): Man Arrested Sneaking Into Magic Kingdom, Very Merry Christmas Party Replaced, Orange County Mayor Recommends Masks Indoors, and More

By Justin Giglio
WDW News Today
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, July 12, 2021.

wdwnt.com

#Merry Christmas#Wdwnt Daily Recap#Castle Dream Lights#Lightyear#Epcot#Disney Springs#Fabletics#Salt Straw Ice Cream#Belle Vue Lounge#Boardwalk Inn#Gingerbread House#Disneyland Paris Guests#French#Kingdom Hearts
LifestyleComicBook

Walt Disney World to Retire Two Fan-Favorite Attractions

A lot of change is coming to Walt Disney World this year, thanks to the park's 50th anniversary celebration that kicks off in October. Some changes are just for the celebration, while others are a bit more permanent. Unfortunately, two of Walt Disney World's most popular fireworks shows fall into the latter category, as they're leaving the parks in October with no plans to return at any point in the future.
LifestyleInside the Magic

FOUR Popular Disney Rides Close Simultaneously at Park Opening

This morning, soon after Walt Disney World Resort’s theme parks began opening for the day, four fan-favorite rides temporarily closed back-to-back. Pirates of the Caribbean and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom Park and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park were all unavailable simultaneously.
AnimalsInside the Magic

Furry Bandit Caught on Camera Stealing From Disney Parks Store

If you are a Guest at Walt Disney World, it’s no secret you will experience one-of-a-kind rides, see unique shows, spot some of your favorite Disney Characters, and more! But what you will also see is wildlife — and no, we aren’t talking about the animals at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
MusicWDW News Today

VIDEO: “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” Removed From “Let the Magic Begin” Welcome Show at Magic Kingdom

Though no timeline has been announced, Splash Mountain will soon be rethemed to The Princess and the Frog due to the attraction’s racist history with the film Song of the South. As such, the film’s song “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” is also being removed from several areas of Walt Disney World and Disneyland. It is now gone from the “Let the Magic Begin” welcome show at Magic Kingdom.
TravelInside the Magic

DINOSAUR Seems Rife For Retheme as Disney Pulls All Merchandise

Disney’s Dinosaur (2000) may not have the clout of Universal’s Steven Spielberg-helmed Jurassic Park franchise, but the movie still gave rise to a popular theme park attraction at Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park. The DINOSAUR ride — which was originally called Countdown to Extinction — can be...
Florida StateInside the Magic

Florida Rain FLOODS Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom

If Florida summers are known for one thing (aside from the heat) it’s rain. Summertime at Walt Disney World consists of lots of sun, several thunderstorms, and random pop-up showers — meaning, if you have an upcoming vacation, be prepared! Bring sunscreen, sunglasses, hats, light clothing, and ponchos as both the sun and the rain consistently compete with one another during the summer months in Florida.
Travelkennythepirate.com

Disney Removes Some Splash Mountain Elements from Magic Kingdom

Last year, Disney announced Splash Mountain would be rethemed in order to be more inclusive. While we don’t have a specific timeline, Splash Mountain references are already being removed. What do you think of these changes?. Splash Mountain Retheme. Back in June of last year, Disney announced that a major...
TravelWDW News Today

RUMOR: Yachtsman Steakhouse Reopening Soon at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Guests may be able to enjoy the fine dining of Yachtsman Steakhouse very soon at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. Reportedly, chefs returned to work at the restaurant today in anticipation of a rumored reopening scheduled for Thursday, August 5th. The steakhouse has been closed since the resort’s closing back in March 2020.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Why You Should Book Disney Park Passes NOW for the Holidays!

If you’re hoping to visit Disney World soon, then you’re going to need to plan ahead!. Disney Park Pass reservations are required for all visits right now, so you’ll need to decide which parks to visit on which days. And if you’re traveling this holiday season, then you’re going to want to book those park passes now!
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

There’s a NEW MagicBand Based On a Classic Disney World Resort!

MagicBands are a park essential for many Disney World guests!. Although MagicBands are not longer complementary as of this year and your phone can act as your MagicBand, many guests still choose to sport their favorite characters, rides, or resorts on their wrists. If you’re a fan of Disney World resort MagicBands, we’ve got a new one for you to check out!
Lifestylewdwmagic.com

Refurbishment update - Partners statue at Magic Kingdom

Refurbishment of the Partners statue at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is continuing and progressing quickly. We saw last week that the sculpture had been stripped down to the bare metal and cleaned. The patina is being reapplied, with the next step likely to be the final protection and coating...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: There’s Some Mysterious Construction Going on at Disney’s Yacht Club

Disney World has many construction projects going on right now. Work is being done on the entrance to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort is getting a big makeover, and EPCOT is in the middle of a huuuuge transformation that doesn’t seem like it will be done any time soon! We were checking out some of the hotels in Disney World today and noticed something different at a popular deluxe resort.
TravelInside the Magic

Guests Recently Evacuated From Popular Magic Kingdom Ride

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh is a popular ride in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. It takes Guests through the story of Winnie the Pooh as riders pass by Pooh, Piglet, Owl, Tigger, Rabbit, and other friends at the Hundred Acre Woods. However, when recently visiting Pooh...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Registration Is OPEN for The Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend!

Since Disney World reopened, SO many things have changed. All of the resorts are reopening by the end of the year, several restaurants are reopening for guests again, and now in person runDisney events are returning soon! The Disney Wine and Dine Half Marathon Weekend will happen this November, and the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend will take place this January. We recently learned about the themes for the runDisney races, but if you want to participate, you’ve gotta act FAST!
LifestyleInside the Magic

Two More Character Statues Revealed For Disney World’s 50th

In case you haven’t heard, for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, Guests will be able to enjoy the first-ever interactive character statues featuring beloved Disney Parks characters!. We already knew that Timon and Pumbaa from Disney’s animated classic, The Lion King as well as two members of the Fab Five...
AnimalsInside the Magic

Disney Bird Swoops in and Devours Guest’s Mac and Cheese Meal

When Guests visit Disney World, they will surely see other humans when they visit the theme parks and other creatures that get to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth for free — and get to eat just as well as paying customers!. No matter what theme park you go...

