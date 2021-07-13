WDWNT Daily Recap (7/12/21): Man Arrested Sneaking Into Magic Kingdom, Very Merry Christmas Party Replaced, Orange County Mayor Recommends Masks Indoors, and More

Since Disney World reopened, SO many things have changed. All of the resorts are reopening by the end of the year, several restaurants are reopening for guests again, and now in person runDisney events are returning soon! The Disney Wine and Dine Half Marathon Weekend will happen this November, and the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend will take place this January. We recently learned about the themes for the runDisney races, but if you want to participate, you’ve gotta act FAST!