China's June exports rise 32.2% y/y, beat f'cast; imports up 36.7%

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s exports in June beat expectations and rose at a faster pace of 32.2% from a year earlier, thanks to strong global demand, while imports increased 36.7%, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would grow 23.1% year-on-year after rising 27.9% in May.

Imports were estimated to have increased 30%, retreating from a decade-high growth of 51.1% in May.

China posted a trade surplus of $51.53 billion in June, compared with the poll’s forecast for a $44.2 billion surplus and the $45.54 billion surplus in May. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

