Berkeley, CA

Berkeley man allegedly committed murder minutes before car accident

By Lucy Fasano
KCBS News Radio
 14 days ago

A Berkeley man is accused of murder in connection with a shooting that took place minutes before he was injured in a car accident on Interstate 80 in Reno, Nevada.

www.audacy.com

San Francisco, CA
All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio
Related

