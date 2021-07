Doctors at a private hospital in India’s national capital Delhi have found "unusually large" and multiple liver abscesses in at least 14 people who recovered from Covid-19 recently. While 13 of them are stable and have been discharged, one patient died due to massive bleeding in the abdomen after rupture of abscess in the abdominal cavity, doctors at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said. The 14 patients included ten men and four women aged between 28 and 74 years.Dr Anil Arora, chairman at the hospital’s Institute Of Liver Gastroenterology & Pancreatico Biliary Sciences, told The Independent that after about 22...