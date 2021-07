Devin Booker, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday have finally arrived in Tokyo as part of Team USA’s contingent for the Olympics basketball tournament. The trio had to spend 12 hours on a plane to get to Japan and it was clear that the long-haul flight had taken its toll on them. This is exactly why Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich saw to it that all three players felt warm and welcome as soon as they arrived.