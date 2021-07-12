How to Make Decorations with Concrete Molds and Stamps, Inspiring DIY Projects

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When purchasing tile for a project, it's generally a good idea to order extra in case you make a mistake or break a few during installation. But if you're left with surplus tile after your backsplash or shower is finished, consider how you can repurpose it instead of throwing it away. These clever DIYs use leftover tile to personalize plain furniture and create custom decor.