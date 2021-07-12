Edith Ellene Coore Edmonds, a descendant of Scottish immigrants who settled in North Carolina in the Colonial era, died Friday, July 9, 2021. She was born March 31, 1924, in Lakeview, to Frances Blue and Thomas Jefferson Coore. She graduated from Vass-Lakeview High School in 1941 and James Walker Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Wilmington in 1945. Edith followed her sister, Marjorie, into nursing and was head nurse of the Pediatrics Department at James Walker until 1950.